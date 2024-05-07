Hiya Ranks as High Performer in G2 Spring 2024 Grid Report for VoIP Providers

Based on real user reviews on G2, Hiya Connect has been recognized in the VoIP category and for Easiest Setup in the Implementation Index with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars.





SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hiya, the leader in voice security and identity, announced today that the company’s branded caller ID solution, Hiya Connect, has ranked as a High Performer in G2’s Spring 2024 GridⓇ Report for VoIP Providers. Additionally, Hiya received the highest ranking for Ease of Setup on the Mid-Market Grid for VoIP Providers and ranked third for Ease of Setup on the overall Grid for VoIP Providers.

Hiya Connect’s ranking as a High Performer in G2’s Spring 2024 Grid Report is based on the responses from verified customers and real users for each of the VoIP Providers related questions featured in the G2 review form.

“In our latest State of the Call Report, 85% of businesses agreed that the voice call is a critical channel for closing sales and maintaining customer satisfaction,” said Hiya President Kush Parikh. “We are honored to receive this recognition from G2 as it is validation from our customers that Hiya Connect is helping them better reach and connect with their customers on the voice channel.”

This is the second consecutive quarter that Hiya Connect has achieved High Performer on the G2 Grid Report by for VoIP Providers thanks to positive reviews of a 9.5 from verified users compared to similar products in the VoIP category. Products are ranked by customer satisfaction and market presence, and placed into four categories on the Grid®. For inclusion in the report a product must have received 10 or more reviews.

“The B2B software landscape is constantly evolving – and as the world’s largest software marketplace, we have a direct lens into what’s happening in real-time,” said Chris Voce, VP of Market Research at G2. “G2 quarterly reports – rooted in the most recent customer feedback – are trusted by the 90 million software buyers visiting G2.com each year, and those featured in these reports have achieved the highest rankings out of thousands on G2.”

Hiya Connect for branded calling, allows enterprises to add identity to their outbound phone calls – improving live answer rates, right-party contact rate, call center productivity and more. Customers have shared their reviews of Hiya Connect on G2, earning Hiya an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars:

“A wonderful call branding tool that protects the company brand but also acts as a great sales tool, giving confidence to potential customers. Easy to set up and configure with the benefit of having access to real time call insight data. Representatives at Hiya have been a dream to deal with.”

"It has really increased our answer rates. It helped our customers recognize and separate our calls from spam callers. It was very simple to get deployed and [still] provides lots of useful information."

"Hiya Branded Caller ID is a beneficial resource to provide a streamlined client experience. Connectivity and brand recognition have increased."

“We’re contacting potentially vulnerable clients, and this gives us and the client the peace of mind about who we are and why we’re calling. It’s really easy to set up and manage. Having the ability to give each outbound line a different message and branding is great.”

“Using the branded caller ID has made a massive difference in our connect rates. We have seen substantial improvement not only in the number of people we connect to, but also the improved brand image linked to a trusted branded call. In addition, the support received from the entire Hiya team, especially our customer service manager is world class. We trust that they are just a call away.”

About Hiya

Hiya is trusted by global businesses, carriers, and consumers to provide secure, engaging connections and stop unwanted calls. Built on the world’s leading Voice Security Platform, Hiya connects businesses with their customers, helps carriers secure their networks, and protects people from spam and fraud calls. Hiya’s SaaS applications, Hiya Connect and Hiya Protect, serve more than 450 million users on the Hiya Network, powering call protection and identity for EE, Samsung, Ericsson and more. Learn more at www.hiya.com.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

