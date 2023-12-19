Hiya Named a High Performer in G2 Winter 2024 Grid Report for VoIP Providers

Peer-to-peer review site, G2, ranks Hiya Connect a High Performer for VoIP and for Easiest Setup in its Implementation Index for VoIP with average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars.





SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hiya, the leader in voice security and identity, announced today that the company’s branded caller ID solution, Hiya Connect, has ranked in G2’s Winter 2024 GridⓇ Report for VoIP Providers.

See how easy it is to enhance your call identity with Hiya Connect by requesting a free demo, https://work.hiya.com/get-a-demo

Recognition is based on the responses from verified customers and real users for each of the VoIP Providers related questions featured in the G2 review form.

“We are proud to be recognized as a High Performer by G2 in their Q4 Report for VoIP Providers,” said Hiya President Kush Parikh. “The phone call is critical to the end customer experience and helping organizations increase their business performance with enterprise identity and trust is core to our mission at Hiya.”

Hiya Connect achieved High Performer on the Winter 2024 Report by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the VoIP category. For inclusion in the report a product must have received 10 or more reviews.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”

Hundreds of leading organizations leverage Hiya Connect to add identity to their outbound phone calls – improving answer rates, right-party contact rate, call center productivity and more. Customers have shared their experience on G2, earning Hiya an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Customer reviews from users include:

“It makes businesses look so much more professional, especially those who make a large amount of outbound calls. Hiya also offers peace of mind to end users that the call is legit and in return they are more likely to answer.”

“Hiya takes on its full value in a prospecting context where we have seen a 20% increase in the pick-up rate.”

“With the different mobile providers, using Hiya is a must to display your company’s name for customers. More and more people receive unknown and spam calls that are unanswered.”

"Hiya portal is intuitive and easy, and getting the branded caller ID set up is an easy process."

“We love visualizing how our calls look on people’s phones, and the added benefit of standing out to our prospects.”

“Being able to give customers and potential customers peace of mind when they receive a call from us.”

To learn more about Hiya Connect and how it can help your organization reach more customers, visit https://www.hiya.com/products/connect.

About Hiya

Hiya is trusted by global businesses, carriers, and consumers to provide secure, engaging connections and stop unwanted calls. Built on the world’s leading Voice Security Platform, Hiya connects businesses with their customers, helps carriers secure their networks, and protects people from spam and fraud calls. Hiya’s SaaS applications, Hiya Connect and Hiya Protect, serve more than 250 million users on the Hiya Network, powering call protection and identity for AT&T, EE, Samsung, Ericsson and more. Learn more at www.hiya.com.

