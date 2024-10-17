Hiya Launches Free Web Tool To Help People Identify Deepfakes In Run Up To US Election And Beyond

The Deepfake Voice Detector from Hiya uses advanced AI to empower consumers to identify fake content online

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hiya, the leading Voice Intelligence Platform provider, has launched the Deepfake Voice Detector. The free-to-download Google Chrome browser extension helps users identify video and audio deepfakes by analyzing the person’s voice in the content.

Powered by Hiya’s advanced AI Voice Detection technology, the new tool makes deepfake detection accessible to everyone, analyzing content across social media, news, or other websites. By sampling just one second of video or audio, it can determine if the voice is authentic or generated by a voice cloning tool (AI).

The extension is easy to install and designed to provide a seamless browsing experience. In an era of rampant disinformation, particularly in the lead-up to the upcoming election, it helps users safeguard against misleading content and scams.

“At Hiya, we’re committed to combating scams, fraud, and misinformation,” says Kush Parikh, President at Hiya. “Deepfakes are becoming harder to detect, making it difficult to discern between real and fabricated content. Voice cloning, while an incredible technological innovation, is also being exploited by cybercriminals for scams and even to try to influence major events like elections.”

“We have purposely opened our new Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector tool to everyone for free during this time to help people stay vigilant, informed, and safe. For democracy to be effective during the election period, voters need to be able to make their own decisions based on truth, not misinformation.”

Recent research by Hiya (a survey of 2,000 U.S. consumers conducted by OnePoll in July) highlights the increasing prevalence of deepfake scams. Between April and July 2024, 1 in 4 people stated they had been exposed to an audio deepfake, with personal voice calls (61%) as the primary risk factor. However, social media platforms also ranked high, with Facebook (22%) and YouTube (17%) also among the top sources of exposure.

By comparison, more than 1 in 10 people (13%) admitted that they experienced a video deepfake. Social media platforms were the primary source of exposure, according to the research, with Facebook (41%), YouTube (35%), TikTok (28%), Instagram (26%), and X (formerly Twitter) (17%) leading the way for video deepfakes.

“It’s clear social media sites have a huge responsibility to alert users when the content they are consuming has a high chance of being an AI deepfake. The onus is currently on the individual to be vigilant to the risks and use tools like our Deepfake Voice Detector to check if they are concerned content is being altered. That’s a big ask, so we’re pleased to be able to support them with a solution that helps put some of the power back in their hands.”

Hiya’s AI Voice Detection technology is already trusted by media and consumer fact-checking organizations, including AFP Fact Check, Deepfake Analysis Unit, RTVE.es, and TrueMedia.org — recently praised by Brad Smith, Microsoft’s vice chair and president, as a great example of using good AI to combat bad AI.

Hiya’s Deepfake Voice Detector is now available for download at http://hiya.com/products/deepfake-voice-detector

