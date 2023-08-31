Hiya Announces 2023 State of the Call Telecom Industry Summit in New York City

The event will bring together telco and business leaders, spam and fraud experts, and industry pundits to identify solutions to the multi-billion dollar phone fraud problem





SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hiya, the leader in voice security, has announced its annual State of the Call Summit will take place Thursday, October 5th at the Marriott Marquis hotel in New York City, and focus on how telecom providers and other companies can reduce phone spam and fraud, and restore consumer confidence in voice calls.

Hiya’s State of the Call Summit is the telecom industry’s foremost event focused on phone fraud and spam, a problem that is plaguing phone users worldwide. Hiya’s latest research found that one out of every four calls in the US in Q2 from unknown contacts were spam or fraud – and the problem is worse in other countries. According to the FTC, consumer fraud is costing consumers multiple billions of dollars annually.

Restoring trust in the voice call

The full-day conference will include keynote presentations, panel discussions, and enterprise case studies featuring major telecom organizations and industry experts. Sessions will focus on the future of voice communications; the financial impact of fraud and spam on carriers, companies and consumers; the role of regulators in protecting consumers; and how tech such as AI is shaping the industry.

Conference highlights include:

Hiya CEO and Founder Alex Algard and President Kush Parikh will deliver keynote presentations on the state of the voice call and insights gleaned from the 240+ billion calls analyzed by Hiya annually.

Hiya’s new CPO James Lau will host a session on how generative AI is creating new ways for criminals to attack via voice calls like spear phishing , and what we can do to protect consumers from these new threats.

Fleetcor Vice President of Risk Operations Eric Lookhoff will present an enterprise case study on the impact of branded calling and identity for business and consumers.

Leaders from Hiya, FICO, RealNetworks, TNS, YouMail, and other organizations will participate in industry discussions on the impact of spam and fraud, and the role of call identity in protecting consumers.

“This is an essential event for every carrier and business impacted by phone fraud and spam,” said Kush Parikh, President of Hiya. “Phone users are hounded everyday by unwanted calls, which consumers naturally blame on carriers and businesses. In order to restore consumer confidence in voice communications, industry leaders must collaborate. We are happy to provide a forum for discussing these issues and identifying tangible solutions.”

Mobile carriers, device and hardware manufacturers, and telecom providers are invited to attend the State of the Call Summit and can register at https://www.hiya.com/state-of-the-call-summit. Speaker submissions are also open through the event registration page to interested organizations and professionals.

About Hiya

Hiya is trusted by global businesses, carriers, and consumers to provide secure, engaging connections and stop unwanted calls. Built on the world’s leading Voice Security Platform, Hiya connects businesses with their customers, helps carriers secure their networks, and protects people from spam and fraud calls. Hiya’s SaaS applications, Hiya Connect and Hiya Protect, serve more than 400 million users on the Hiya Voice Security Network, powering call protection and identity for AT&T, EE, Samsung, Ericsson and more. Learn more at www.hiya.com.

