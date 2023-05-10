Hitting the right notes: Royal Opera House duets with SnapLogic

The Royal Opera House has adopted SnapLogic to connect its ticketing and payment platforms

SnapLogic, provider of the #1 intelligent integration platform, today announced that the Royal Opera House has chosen SnapLogic’s AI powered integration solution to create a seamless customer experience when purchasing tickets. The SnapLogic platform will support integration from its ticketing software to its payments platform to ensure bookings and payments can be taken and managed securely.

The Royal Opera House has long been delighting audiences with ballet and opera, with a theatre present on its site since 1732 and more than 150 performances per season. As a world-leading, global destination the Royal Opera House ensures that its audiences have a seamless, and secure, ticketing experience through its purchase paths. That’s where SnapLogic will provide exceptional support ensuring a smooth and secure customer experience.

The Royal Opera House selected the SnapLogic platform, utilising the powerful AI-driven integration tool to connect their ticketing and payment systems together. The team chose SnapLogic as an affordable, low-code-no-code solution that could integrate these programmes and connect information effectively across its software.

Keith Nolan, Head of IT Service Delivery at Royal Opera House, said: “For us, our number one priority is the customer journey – from someone purchasing their ticket to taking their seat on the day. We’re really excited to work with the SnapLogic platform and take advantage of everything it has to offer. By connecting our tools, the SnapLogic platform will help people enjoy world-class ballet and opera every day at the Royal Opera House.”

Zahi Yaari, VP of EMEA at SnapLogic, said: “We are delighted that the Royal Opera House has recognised the power of the SnapLogic platform. At SnapLogic, our end goal is to help our customers do business better, and this is a great example of how we can support new delivery processes.”