Hitting the Right Notes: Royal Opera House Duets with SnapLogic to Break Down Silos

The Royal Opera House has adopted SnapLogic to connect its ticketing and payment platforms

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, today announced that the Royal Opera House has chosen SnapLogic’s AI powered integration solution to create a seamless customer experience when purchasing tickets. The SnapLogic platform will support integration from ticketing software Tessitura to payments platform PCI Pal, so bookings and payments can be taken and managed securely.

The Royal Opera House has long been delighting audiences, with a theatre present on its site since 1732 and, on average, 150 performances per season in recent years. However, it was struggling to carry over its theatrical excellence to its ticket purchasing experience and it needed a modern solution to keep up with demand.

The team at the Royal Opera House wanted to sync their ticket issuing software with their payment platform, as customers were being issued tickets through Tessitura, then transferred to PCI Pal to complete the purchase. The lack of communication between the tools meant that by the time the customer had entered their details, the ticket may have already been sold, pushing the customer back to the start of the process to re-enter all their information.

To address this problem, the team at the Royal Opera House chose the SnapLogic platform, utilising the powerful AI-driven integration tool to connect their ticketing and payments systems together. The team chose SnapLogic as they wanted an affordable, low-code-no-code solution that could integrate these programmes and connect information across the software.

Keith Nolan, Head of IT Service Delivery at Royal Opera House, said: “For us, our number one priority is the customer journey – right from someone purchasing their ticket to taking their seat on the day. We’re really excited to get hands on with the SnapLogic platform and take advantage of everything it has to offer. By connecting our tools together, the SnapLogic platform will help people enjoy world-class ballet and opera in the UK.”

Once the team at the Royal Opera House adopted SnapLogic, they realised they could do even more with the platform, and are now looking to remove some of their legacy systems and take advantage of SnapLogic’s analytics capabilities.

Zahi Yaari, VP of EMEA at SnapLogic, said: “We are delighted that the Royal Opera House has recognised the power of the SnapLogic platform to break down the data silos that caused frustration to their customers. At SnapLogic, our end goal is to help our customers do business better, and this is a great example of how we’ve been able to remove a pain point.”

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company’s self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via our Blog, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

Contacts

Erica Coleman



SnapLogic



ecoleman@snaplogic.com

Jack Smith



Kaizo for SnapLogic



snaplogic@kaizo.co.uk

+44 (0)203 176 4700