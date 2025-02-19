Hirschbach Motor Lines Selects Hyperscience to Drive Digital Transformation in the Trucking Industry

One of North America’s leading transportation solutions providers, Hirschbach, will use the Hyperscience enterprise AI platform to deliver modern, seamless customer and driver experiences

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyperscience, a market leader in hyperautomation and a provider of enterprise AI infrastructure software, today announced that Hirschbach Motor Lines, an industry-leading carrier delivering state-of-the-art transportation solutions for more than 80 years, has selected Hyperscience as a key component of the company’s digital transformation strategy. A successful and fast-growing company, Hirschbach has chosen Hyperscience enterprise AI to automate document processing and workflows as the company continues to scale and deliver safe, reliable, and innovative transportation solutions.

Hirschbach is a veteran-owned transportation and logistics provider, specializing in temperature-controlled, and long-haul freight services. Each year, Hirschbach processes over 2.5 million documents to run their business. These documents include bills of lading, carrier invoices, fuel receipts, inspection reports, lumper receipts, pallet receipts, toll receipts, trip sheets, washout receipts, and weight tickets. With the help of the Hyperscience platform, Hirschbach will accurately extract and process key data from this vast array of varied and complex unstructured documents, automating key processes and improving the driver and customer experience.

“The logistics and transportation industry is complex, abundant in data, and brimming with opportunities to revolutionize how business is done. Efficient document processing is critical to optimizing operations, ensuring timely delivery and billing, streamlining workflows, reducing errors, and accelerating decision-making; ultimately leading to a better experience for both customers and drivers,” said Ivan Ramirez, CTO at Hirschbach.

“The implementation of the Hyperscience platform will be pivotal in our next phase of growth and digital transformation. Integrating intelligent automation capabilities aligns seamlessly with our goal to deliver efficient, safe, and high-quality services to our clients,” Ramirez continued.

By leveraging Hyperscience, Hirschbach will transform the driver experience through near real-time validation and an elegant workflow that checks all documents against custom business rules, guaranteeing that required information is always present. The Hypercell machine learning platform will accurately classify and extract critical data from both structured and unstructured documents, converting it into machine-readable format. Once validated, this data will flow seamlessly into downstream billing and operational systems, accelerating processes, reducing manual intervention, and freeing drivers to focus on their primary responsibilities: safe, timely deliveries and exceptional customer satisfaction.

“Documents are the backbone of all businesses but often these documents, if not handled with promptness and efficiency, can slow a business down and ultimately result in poor customer experiences,” said Andrew Joiner, CEO, Hyperscience. “By embracing our AI-native hyperautomation platform, Hirschbach is setting a new standard for efficiency and scalability in an increasingly competitive market, empowering them to focus on what matters most – delivering a frictionless customer and driver experience, superior customer service, and enabling continued growth and scale for Hirschbach.”

For more information on how AI and automation are transforming the Transportation and Logistics sector, join our upcoming webinar “AI Readiness in Supply Chain Operations: Insights from Industry Leaders” on March 6 at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. GMT. The webinar will be moderated by Alan Pelz-Sharpe, Founder of Deep Analysis and will feature Ivan Ramirez, CTO, at Hirschbach, David Teeple, Director, Client Services, at Sedlak, and Chip VonBurg, Field CTO at Hyperscience. Click here to register.

About Hyperscience

Hyperscience is a market leader in hyperautomation and a provider of enterprise AI infrastructure software. The Hyperscience Hypercell platform unlocks the value of an organization’s back office data through the automation of end-to-end processes, and transforms complex documents into LLM and RAG-ready data to power new enterprise GenAI experiences. This enables organizations to transform manual, siloed processes into a strategic advantage, resulting in a faster path to decisions, actions, and revenue; positive and engaging customer, public, and patient experiences; and dramatic increases in productivity.

Leading organizations across the globe rely on Hyperscience to drive their hyperautomation initiatives, including American Express, Charles Schwab, HM Revenue and Customs, Mars, Stryker, The United States Social Security Administration, and The United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company is funded by top tier investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, Battery, FirstMark, Stripes, and Tiger Global.

Media

Jyotsna Grover

jyotsna.grover@hyperscience.com

(415) 917-7411