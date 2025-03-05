Hirsch Velocity 3.8.6 and ScrambleFactor SF.3 Achieve GSA APL FIPS 201-13.02 Approval for Federal Access Control Compliance

Hirsch expands its commitment to high-security government solutions, ensuring FICAM and FIPS 201 compliance and broad availability to customers across the federal government

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hirsch a global leader in high-security access control, video intelligence, and identity solutions, is proud to announce that Hirsch’s Velocity security management system version 3.8.6, Mx Series Controllers, ScrambleFactor SF.3 Readers, and uTrust TS Readers have been officially approved by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) and are now listed on the GSA Approved Products List (APL).

Following a rigorous evaluation through the GSA APL FIPS 201 Evaluation Program, Hirsch’s high-security solutions have been officially recognized for their compliance with FIPS 201 standards. This approval confirms their adherence to federal identity, credentialing, and access management (FICAM) physical access control system (PACS) security requirements, reinforcing their role in securing federal facilities and high-assurance environments.

With this certification, Velocity 3.8.6 and ScrambleFactor SF.3 are now designated as 13.02 compliant on idmanagement.gov, demonstrating their reliability and adherence to stringent federal requirements.

What This Means for Government Agencies and High-Security Facilities

ScrambleFactor SF.3: The award-winning reader supports up to three-factor authentication, ensuring compatibility with CAC, PIV, PIV-I, and TWIC credentials, as well as PIN, contact, contactless, and fingerprint biometric authentication.

FIPS 201 Compliance: Velocity 3.8.6 delivers a robust framework for security protocols and access authentication, enabling government agencies to meet federal security mandates with confidence.

Hardware Compatibility: Velocity 3.8.6 integrates with Hirsch’s Mx Series Controllers and uTrust TS Readers, providing secure PKI authentication and ensuring flexible, scalable deployment options for federal agencies, defense contractors, and high-security facilities.

Commitment to Federal Security and Compliance

“The approval of Velocity 3.8.6 and ScrambleFactor SF.3 highlights our commitment to government-grade security,” said Mark Allen, CEO at Hirsch. “GSA APL listing ensures customers can confidently deploy FICAM-compliant, high-assurance access control solutions.”

Hirsch remains dedicated to supporting government and enterprise customers by providing certified, future-ready access control solutions that enhance security while simplifying compliance with federal regulations.

To learn more about Velocity 3.8.6, ScrambleFactor SF.3, and Hirsch’s GSA APL-listed solutions, contact +1 888.809.8880 or sales@hirschsecure.com.

About Hirsch

Hirsch is a global leader in high-security access control, video intelligence, and identity and smart card reader solutions. With over 43 years of industry expertise, Hirsch provides robust, scalable, and trusted solutions designed for critical environments. Learn more at hirschsecure.com.

