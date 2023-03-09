HireRight Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

– Full-year revenues increased by $76.6 million to $806.7 million –

– Full-year net income of $144.6 million improved from a net loss of $21.3 million –

– Full-year Adjusted EBITDA increased by 18% to $188.3 million –

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT) (“HireRight” or the “Company”), a leading provider of background screening services, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights Compared to Fourth Quarter 2021:

Revenues of $175.4 million compared to $198.5 million in prior year quarter

Operating income of $16.1 million more than doubled from $7.3 million

Net income of $15.3 million increased from a net loss of $13.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $38.9 million down from $42.8 million

Adjusted net income of $26.8 million grew from $23.3 million

Earnings per share of $0.19 increased from a net loss per share of $0.18

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.34 was up from $0.33 per share

Full-Year 2022 Highlights Compared to Full-Year 2021:

Revenues of $806.7 million increased 11% from $730.1 million

Operating income of $98.1 million increased 73% from $56.7 million

Net income of $144.6 million improved from a net loss of $21.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $188.3 million grew from $160.2 million

Adjusted net income of $193.7 million increased from $78.2 million

Earnings per share of $1.82 increased from a net loss per share of $0.35

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.44 was up from $1.29 per share

“Despite clear nervousness around the macro-economic outlook, I am proud of the continued growth and margin improvement we delivered in 2022,” said HireRight President and CEO Guy Abramo. “Compared to 2021 we grew gross margins by 169 basis points and Adjusted EBITDA margins by 140 basis points. Additionally, as a result of these margin improvements, cash flow from operations was up more than $60 million over the prior year to $107.7 million. Finally, net income was $144.6 million compared to a net loss of $21.3 million. Much of our financial performance improvement continues to be driven by increasing productivity and automation of our operations teams around the world. While we remain confident about our financial and competitive position as well as the long-term outlook for our industry, the current macro uncertainty warrants caution even as we continue to improve our margin profile.”

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2022, unrestricted cash and cash equivalents totaled $162.1 million and the Company had $143.7 million in available borrowing capacity under its Revolving Credit Facility.

The Company generated $107.7 million of cash from operations for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $47.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Full-Year Outlook

Based on current expectations, HireRight is providing the Company’s initial full-year 2023 outlook as set forth in the table below:

Estimated Low Estimated High (in thousands, except per share data) Revenues $ 720,000 $ 745,000 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 165,000 $ 175,000 Adjusted Net Income (1) $ 100,000 $ 110,000 Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) $ 1.30 $ 1.43

(1) A reconciliation of the guidance for the Non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Diluted EPS in the table above cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a material impact on the Company’s future Non-GAAP financial measures.

About HireRight

HireRight is a leading global provider of technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. We provide comprehensive background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for approximately 38,000 customers across the globe. We offer our services via a unified global software and data platform that tightly integrates into our customers’ human capital management systems enabling highly effective and efficient workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. In 2022, we screened over 24 million job applicants, employees and contractors for our customers and processed over 107 million screens. For more information, visit www.HireRight.com or contact InvestorRelations@HireRight.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), HireRight presents certain non-GAAP financial measures. A “non-GAAP financial measure” is a numerical measure of a company’s financial performance that excludes amounts that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, or that includes amounts that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of operations, balance sheets or statements of cash flow of the Company.

We believe that the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures provides information useful to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. These measures should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Additionally, to the extent that other companies in our industry, define similar non-GAAP measures differently than we do, the utility of those measures for comparison purposes may be limited.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release are Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided as schedules attached to this release.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA represents, as applicable for the period, net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation, realized and unrealized gain (loss) on foreign exchange, merger integration expenses, amortization of cloud computing software costs, legal settlement costs deemed by management to be outside the normal course of business, and other items management believes are not representative of the Company’s core operations. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues for the period. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess our:

Operating performance as compared to other publicly traded companies without regard to capital structure or historical cost basis;

Ability to generate cash flow;

Ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and

Viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

In addition to Adjusted EBITDA, management believes that Adjusted Net Income is a strong indicator of our overall operating performance and is useful to our management and investors as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period. We define Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) adjusted for amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, realized and unrealized gain (loss) on foreign exchange, merger integration expenses, amortization of cloud computing software costs, legal settlement costs deemed by management to be outside the normal course of business, and other items management believes are not representative of the Company’s core operations, to which we apply an adjusted effective tax rate. See the footnotes to the table below for a description of certain of these adjustments. We define Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share as Adjusted Net Income divided by the adjusted weighted average number of shares outstanding (diluted) for the applicable period. We believe Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is useful to investors and analysts because it enables them to better evaluate per share operating performance across reporting periods and to compare our performance to that of our peer companies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release and management’s comments on the fourth quarter earnings call mentioned above contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.. You can often identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, or by their use of words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “forecast,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “seek,” “could,” “targets,” “potential,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “can have,” “likely,” “continue,” and other terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our anticipated financial performance, including, without limitation, revenue, profitability, net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, earnings per share (“EPS”), adjusted diluted earnings per share, and cash flow; strategic objectives; investments in our business, including development of our technology and introduction of new offerings; sales growth and customer relationships; our competitive differentiation; our market share and leadership position in the industry; market conditions, trends, and opportunities; future operational performance; pending or threatened claims or regulatory proceedings; and factors that could affect these and other aspects of our business.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees. They reflect our current expectations and projections with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and estimates and subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from expectations or results projected or implied by forward-looking statements.

Factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements include, among other things, our vulnerability to adverse economic conditions, including without limitation, inflation and recession, which could increase our costs and suppress labor market activity and our revenue; the aggressive competition we face; failure to implement successfully our ongoing technology improvement and cost reduction initiatives; our heavy reliance on information management systems, vendors, and information sources that may not perform as we expect; the significant risk of liability we face in the services we perform; the fact that data security, data privacy and data protection laws, emerging restrictions on background reporting due to alleged discriminatory impacts and adverse social consequences, and other evolving regulations and cross-border data transfer restrictions may increase our costs, limit the use or value of our services and adversely affect our business; our ability to maintain our professional reputation and brand name; the impacts, direct and indirect, of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, our personnel and vendors, and the overall economy; social, political, regulatory and legal risks in markets where we operate; the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; unfavorable tax law changes and tax authority rulings; any impairment of our goodwill, other intangible assets and other long-lived assets; our ability to execute and integrate future acquisitions; our ability to access additional credit or other sources of financing; and the increased cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and more sophisticated and targeted cyber-related attacks that could pose a risk to our systems, networks, solutions, services and data. For more information on the business risks we face and factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 9, 2023, in particular the sections of that document entitled “Risk Factors,” “Forward-Looking Statements,” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and other filings we make from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

HireRight Holdings Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31, 2022 2021 (in thousands, except share, and per share



data) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 162,092 $ 111,032 Restricted cash 1,310 5,182 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $5,812 and $4,284 at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 136,656 142,473 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,745 18,583 Total current assets 318,803 277,270 Property and equipment, net 9,045 11,127 Right-of-use assets, net 8,423 — Intangible assets, net 331,598 389,483 Goodwill 809,463 819,538 Cloud computing software, net 35,230 8,133 Deferred tax assets 74,236 — Other non-current assets 18,949 18,211 Total assets $ 1,605,747 $ 1,523,762 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 11,571 $ 13,688 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 75,208 75,294 Accrued salaries and payroll 31,075 29,280 Derivative instruments, short-term — 16,662 Debt, current portion 8,350 8,350 Total current liabilities 126,204 143,274 Debt, long-term portion 683,206 688,683 Derivative instruments, long-term — 11,444 Tax receivable agreement liability 210,543 210,639 Deferred taxes liabilities 5,748 14,765 Operating lease liabilities, long- term 10,055 — Other non-current liabilities 1,673 9,240 Total liabilities 1,037,429 1,078,045 Commitments and contingent liabilities (Note 14) Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, authorized 100,000,000 shares; none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, authorized 1,000,000,000 shares; 79,660,397 and 79,392,937 shares issued, and 78,131,568 and 79,392,937 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 80 79 Additional paid-in capital 805,799 793,382 Treasury stock, at cost; 1,528,829 shares and no shares repurchased at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively (16,827 ) — Accumulated deficit (215,790 ) (360,364 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (4,944 ) 12,620 Total stockholders’ equity 568,318 445,717 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,605,747 $ 1,523,762

HireRight Holdings Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Revenues $ 175,362 $ 198,534 $ 806,668 $ 730,056 Expenses Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 92,499 110,839 435,740 406,671 Selling, general and administrative 48,821 58,037 200,853 188,298 Depreciation and amortization 17,903 22,344 71,959 78,357 Total expenses 159,223 191,220 708,552 673,326 Operating income 16,139 7,314 98,116 56,730 Other expenses Interest expense 11,151 20,141 32,122 74,815 Other expense, net 309 407 472 532 Total other expenses 11,460 20,548 32,594 75,347 Income (loss) before income taxes 4,679 (13,234 ) 65,522 (18,617 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (10,596 ) (268 ) (79,052 ) 2,686 Net income (loss) $ 15,275 $ (12,966 ) $ 144,574 $ (21,303 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.19 $ (0.18 ) $ 1.82 $ (0.35 ) Diluted $ 0.19 $ (0.18 ) $ 1.82 $ (0.35 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 79,121,465 71,661,888 79,344,547 60,821,472 Diluted 79,345,781 71,661,888 79,443,263 60,821,472

HireRight Holdings Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 144,574 $ (21,303 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 71,959 78,357 Deferred income taxes (82,658 ) 1,485 Amortization of debt issuance costs 3,345 4,080 Amortization of contract assets 4,505 3,796 Amortization of right-of-use assets 2,973 — Amortization of unrealized gains on terminated interest rate swap agreements (12,634 ) — Amortization of cloud computing software costs 2,690 21 Stock-based compensation 11,474 4,528 Change in tax receivable agreement liability (96 ) — Loss on extinguishment of debt — 5,006 Other non-cash charges, net 2,927 (311 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,887 (35,745 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (160 ) 240 Cloud computing software (29,788 ) (8,154 ) Other non-current assets (5,309 ) (5,242 ) Accounts payable (4,953 ) (10,994 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (567 ) 18,487 Accrued salaries and payroll 1,678 6,156 Operating lease liabilities, net (4,659 ) — Other non-current liabilities (1,460 ) 7,067 Net cash provided by operating activities 107,728 47,474 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (4,456 ) (6,228 ) Capitalized software development (12,475 ) (7,809 ) Net cash used in investing activities (16,931 ) (14,037 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock in initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions — 399,044 Payment of initial public offering issuance costs — (5,543 ) Repayments of debt (8,350 ) (323,350 ) Borrowings on line of credit — 30,000 Repayments on line of credit — (40,000 ) Payments for termination of interest rate swap agreements (18,445 ) — Repurchase of common stock (15,671 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with stock-based compensation plans 1,506 — Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (562 ) — Other financing (399 ) (164 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (41,921 ) 59,987 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 48,876 93,424 Effect of exchange rates (1,688 ) (1,269 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Beginning of year 116,214 24,059 End of year $ 163,402 $ 116,214 Cash paid for Interest $ 41,142 $ 65,530 Income taxes $ 4,395 $ 1,019 Supplemental schedule of non-cash activities Recognition of liability under tax receivable agreement $ — $ 210,639 Unpaid property and equipment and capitalized software purchases $ 740 $ 1,526

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

The following table reconciles our non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), our most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, for the periods presented.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands, except percents) Net income (loss) $ 15,275 $ (12,966 ) $ 144,574 $ (21,303 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (1) (10,596 ) (268 ) (79,052 ) 2,686 Interest expense 11,151 20,141 32,122 74,815 Depreciation and amortization 17,903 22,344 71,959 78,357 EBITDA 33,733 29,251 169,603 134,555 Stock-based compensation 2,887 2,035 11,474 4,528 Realized and unrealized loss on foreign exchange 1,118 299 323 424 Merger integration expenses (2) — (623 ) 205 551 Technology investments (3) 4 1,877 563 3,567 Amortization of cloud computing software costs (4) 1,244 — 2,690 21 Other items (5) (49 ) 9,913 3,452 16,572 Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,937 $ 42,752 $ 188,310 $ 160,218 Net income (loss) margin (6) 8.7 % 6.5 % 17.9 % 2.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.2 % 21.5 % 23.3 % 21.9 %

(1) During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company determined sufficient positive evidence existed to reverse the Company’s valuation allowance attributable to the deferred tax assets associated with the Company’s operations in the U.S. This reversal resulted in a non-cash deferred tax benefit of $96.6 million, which materially decreased the Company’s income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2022. (2) Merger integration expenses consist primarily of information technology (“IT”) related costs including personnel expenses, professional and service fees associated with the integration of customers and operations of GIS, which commenced in July 2018 and was substantially completed by the end of 2020. (3) Technology investments represent discovery phase costs associated with various platform and fulfillment technology initiatives that are intended to achieve greater operational efficiencies. (4) Amortization of cloud computing software costs consists of expense recognized in selling, general and administrative expenses for capitalized implementation costs for cloud computing IT systems incurred in connection with our platform and fulfillment technology initiatives that are intended to achieve greater operational efficiencies. This expense is not included in depreciation and amortization above. (5) Other items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 include (i) costs of a nominal amount and $1.8 million, respectively, associated with the implementation of a company-wide enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) system, (ii) a reduction of $0.2 million and costs of $1.4 million related to severance charges during the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, (iii) $0.7 million and $1.1 million associated with professional services fees not related to core operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, (iv) $0.2 million related to exit costs associated with one of our short-term leased facilities during the year ended December 31, 2022, with no such costs occurring during the three months then ended, and (v) various other costs of $0.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. These costs were partially offset by (i) a reduction in previously accrued legal settlement expense of $0.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2022 due to a more favorable outcome than originally anticipated in a claim outside the ordinary course of business, with no such expense incurred during the three months ended December 31, 2022, and (ii) a cost reduction of $0.7 million related to a change in the estimate of exit costs associated with certain of our leased facilities for both the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. Other items for the year ended December 31, 2021 include (v) exit costs of $10.2 million associated with certain of our leased facilities, and (vi) costs of $5.0 million related to the preparation of the Company’s initial public offering during 2021. (6) Net income (loss) margin represents net income (loss) divided by revenues for the period.

