HireRight Honored with Two Stevie® Awards from The American Business Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT), a leading provider of global background screening services and workforce solutions, was named the winner of two Stevie® Awards in The 2023 American Business Awards®.

The awards, which will be presented during The 21st Annual American Business Awards® on June 13, 2023, are:

A Bronze Stevie® Award for Best White Paper or Research Report in recognition of HireRight’s 15 th Annual Benchmark Report, based on data from HireRight’s 2022 global benchmark survey. The report, titled “The Talent Game,” provides global insights into the HR landscape surrounding background screening, talent acquisition, and talent management for employers worldwide. It also includes notable compliance updates from HireRight’s in-house legal team, regional and vertical-specific overviews from several of HireRight’s leaders, and data insights from over 2,300 human resources, risk, and talent management professionals who responded to the survey.

A Gold Stevie® Award for Marketing Executive of the Year, awarded to Maria Moore in recognition of her leadership as HireRight's Chief Marketing Officer in 2022. During her tenure at HireRight, Maria led critical initiatives to tell a single compelling brand story to investors, customers and employees while championing the growth of the company's strategic alliances with industry partners.

These awards follow the recognition of HireRight’s 2021 Global Benchmark Report, which received a Silver Stevie® Award in the category of Best White Paper or Research Report at The 2022 American Business Awards®.

“We are delighted to once again be recognized by The American Business Awards,” said Guy Abramo, President and CEO of HireRight. “These awards reflect our team’s dedication to elevating our market position and sharing valuable insights from our thought leaders and industry professionals around the world in the areas of background screening, compliance, talent management, and risk.”

HireRight’s next Global Benchmark Report will be released in summer 2023. You can download the award-winning 15th Annual Benchmark Report from www.hireright.com.

About HireRight

HireRight is a leading global provider of technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. We provide comprehensive background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for approximately 38,000 customers across the globe. We offer our services via a unified global software and data platform that tightly integrates into our customers’ human capital management systems enabling highly effective and efficient workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. In 2022, we screened over 24 million job applicants, employees and contractors for our customers and processed over 107 million screens. For more information, visit www.HireRight.com.

