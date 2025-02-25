HireRight Appoints Reema Malhotra as Executive Vice President of Operations

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HireRight, a leading provider of global background screening services and workforce solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Reema Malhotra as Executive Vice President of Operations, with immediate effect.

Ms. Malhotra will be based in India as the leader of HireRight’s global operations teams, including the principal locations in the U.S., India, and Poland. In this role, she will spearhead the development of HireRight’s operations capabilities both within each of the company’s key regions and globally, while building strong connections with the technology, product development, and client-facing functions across the organization. Ms. Malhotra will also provide local leadership as the country manager for HireRight’s Indian team.

Prior to joining HireRight, Ms. Malhotra held executive leadership positions at IHS Markit, BlackRock, and Nokia. In each of these positions, she was focused on building a true center of excellence within a global operating model.

“HireRight is evolving the strategic role of background screening and workforce management for corporations and institutions globally,” said Malhotra. “I am excited to join this fantastic team and be a part of the innovation, growth, and transformation agenda of the company.”

“Reema’s extensive background in managing international operations initiatives makes her a valuable asset to HireRight,” said Euan Menzies, President and CEO of HireRight. “With her leadership, I am confident we will continue to drive improvements in quality and operational effectiveness while continuing to meet our productivity goals.”

About HireRight

HireRight is a leading global provider of technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. We provide comprehensive background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for approximately 34,000 customers across the globe. We offer our services via a global platform that tightly integrates into our customers’ human capital management systems enabling highly effective and efficient workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. In 2024, we screened over 60 million job applicants, employees, and contractors for our customers and processed over 120 million screens. For more information, visit www.HireRight.com.

Media: Kelly Dutton Media.Relations@HireRight.com