HireRight Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HireRight (NYSE: HRT) today announced that senior members of its management team will attend the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 6, 2023, and the Baird Global Consumer, Tech & Services Conference on June 7, 2023. The Company’s presentation at the William Blair conference will take place at 11 AM ET on June 6, 2023 and be viewable here and at https://ir.hireright.com/.

HireRight is a leading global provider of technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. We provide comprehensive background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for approximately 38,000 customers across the globe. We offer our services via a unified global software and data platform that tightly integrates into our customers’ human capital management systems enabling highly effective and efficient workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. In 2022, we screened over 24 million job applicants, employees and contractors for our customers and processed over 107 million screens. For more information, visit www.HireRight.com.

