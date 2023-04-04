HireRight Announces Appointment of Independent Director Venkat Bhamidipati

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT) today announced the appointment of Venkat Bhamidipati to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. He will also serve on HireRight’s Audit Committee. Mr. Bhamidipati most recently held the role of executive vice president and chief financial officer at McAfee Corp. until its acquisition in 2022. In this role, he oversaw the finance, IT, and security operations strategy and teams that supported McAfee’s business worldwide.

“Venkat is known for being a strategic and hands-on operational business leader, and we are thrilled to welcome him to HireRight,” said Guy Abramo, HireRight’s Chief Executive Officer. “His experience delivering results in fast-paced, global companies, coupled with his innovative and entrepreneurial leadership style, will help HireRight enhance the value we deliver and continue to grow our global market presence.”

Before McAfee, Mr. Bhamidipati was executive vice president and chief financial officer at Providence, a healthcare company with approximately $25 billion in annual revenues, from 2017 to 2020. At Providence, he led finance and most corporate functions, including information technology, growth and corporate development, supply chain, and real estate. Prior to Providence, he spent 13 years at Microsoft, where he served as CFO of the Worldwide Operations Group, CFO of the Enterprise Group, and Managing Director of Business Development and Strategy. He began his career in public accounting and held finance roles at Hitachi Data Systems and Exodus Communications.

Mr. Bhamidipati holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. He is also a member of the board of directors and audit committee of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., a leading tech-enabled workforce solutions and advisory firm serving healthcare clients and homecare, education, and clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals.

HireRight is a leading global provider of technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. We provide comprehensive background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for approximately 38,000 customers across the globe. We offer our services via a unified global software and data platform that tightly integrates into our customers’ human capital management systems enabling highly effective and efficient workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. In 2022, we screened over 24 million job applicants, employees and contractors for our customers and processed over 107 million screens. For more information, visit www.HireRight.com or contact InvestorRelations@HireRight.com.

