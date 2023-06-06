HireClix Achieves ISO 27001 Certification for Security Management

Globally recognized ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification further cements the company’s commitment to maintain high information security standards

GLOUCESTER, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HireClix, a leading recruitment marketing services company, today announced it has received its ISO 27001:2013 certification. ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an international standard to manage information security, which details requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving information security management systems (ISMS).

Published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world’s largest developer of voluntary international standards, and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), this standard validates that HireClix has put in place a system to manage risks related to security of data owned or handled by the company, and that this system respects all the best practices and principles enshrined in this International Standard.

To achieve certification, HireClix underwent an assessment and audit of information systems, policies, procedures and processes. HireClix successfully met the criteria necessary to achieve ISO 27001 certification, proving the company’s ability to maintain high standards of security and risk management.

“This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest levels of security for our clients,” said Neil Costa, CEO and Founder at HireClix. “Trust is essential when working with enterprise customers, and by achieving this critical security standard, our clients can rest assured that our security practices meet the industry best practices. Combining peace of mind with innovative services gives our existing and future clients a competitive advantage in the marketplace.”

About HireClix

HireClix is a recruitment marketing agency that provides full agency of record and strategic talent acquisition consulting services to help clients achieve their recruiting and employer branding goals. HireClix offers recruitment advertising agency services including programmatic media buying, contract negotiations, campaign management and creative services. Additionally, HireClix built its strategic consulting practice to support talent acquisition executives as they navigate overall strategy, recruitment technology, process optimization, program development and many other challenges in today’s recruitment marketplace. HireClix was founded in 2010 with a focus on helping clients get the best overall return on investment for their recruiting dollars and continues to be the fastest growing recruitment advertising agency in the industry, advertising in 40+ countries around the globe for a diverse group of enterprise clients. Learn more at www.hireclix.com.

About the International Organization for Standardization (ISO)

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent, non-governmental, international body that develops standards to ensure the quality, safety, and efficiency of products, services, and systems. With 24,375 standards and 167 countries represented, it is a hallmark of excellence and innovation for those who carry its certification.

Contacts

Media

Bailey Watroba



hireclix@pancomm.com

617-502-4336

Rachael Cecilio



rachael.cecilio@hireclix.com

978-381-9190