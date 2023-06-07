Hiphen Acquires SlantRange to Form Leading Global Solution for Crop Measurement and Prediction

AVIGNON, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hiphen and SlantRange, two pioneers in the application of remote sensing, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for agriculture, today announced they are joining forces. Hiphen is acquiring SlantRange to form the leading source of advanced crop measurement and prediction solutions to crop science companies and agricultural enterprises worldwide.





Hiphen SA, of Avignon, France, has been delivering high value data to seed breeders, product developers, food processors, vertical farms, and crop researchers across the globe since 2014. Its core competencies in image analysis and solution systems have positioned it as a trusted partner in the industry. However, it only started exploring the North American market in 2020.

“We are excited about the synergy created by SlantRange’s extensive patent portfolio and growing US customer base, which perfectly complements Hiphen’s analytics capability and strong European presence,” stated Alexis Comar, CEO of Hiphen. “This merger will provide us with a broader capability to make impactful analytical tools accessible to the global agriculture market.”

SlantRange, Inc., of San Diego, California, USA, has built a significant presence in the North American crop input market through its innovative methods for quantifying and predicting crop performance. It brings an extensive patent portfolio, deep engineering and data sciences skill base, and industry relationships to the partnership.

Michael Ritter, CEO of SlantRange, added, “We’re thrilled to complement Hiphen’s capabilities with our own. Through this combination we’ll be able to deliver an expanded, more responsive service portfolio across a broader global footprint.”

The combined company will operate globally under the Hiphen brand and will accelerate new tools to market that accurately and efficiently quantify and predict plant development in response to management, genetics, and environment. The company aims for its remote sensing and data science methods to underpin future improvements to global food production efficiency and sustainability.

“We are committed to supplying agricultural researchers and producers with innovative solutions to produce more food, feed, fuel, and fiber on fewer acres to meet the demands of the 21st century,” emphasized Hiphen’s business development director Lee West.

To learn more, visit www.hiphen-plant.com.

