Hinge Health Welcomes Kristina Leslie to Its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hinge Health today announced the addition of Kristina Leslie to its board of directors. Leslie, the former Chief Financial Officer at DreamWorks Animation SKG, Inc. and current chair of the board of Blue Shield of California, will serve as Hinge Health’s audit chair.





“Kristina has decades of experience supporting companies in the public markets,” said Daniel Perez, Co-founder and CEO, Hinge Health. “Her insights, combined with a strong passion for healthcare, will be incredibly valuable as we continue on our mission to reimagine musculoskeletal (MSK) care.”

Leslie began her career at Paramount Communications, subsequently acquired by Viacom, in New York. In 1996, Leslie relocated to California to join DreamWorks where she oversaw financial planning, strategic partnerships and all investor and banking relationships. She became Chief Financial Officer of DreamWorks in 2003 and led its $840 million initial public offering in 2004. She served as CFO of the company until her retirement in 2007.

Since retirement, Leslie has served on the boards of a number of private and public companies. Currently, she is the chair of the board of Blue Shield of California, a $24B nonprofit serving millions of members, where she is also a member of the nominating and corporate governance committee. Previously, she served on the boards of Rover Inc., Flywheel Digital Inc., Glassdoor Inc., Orbitz Worldwide, Inc., CVB Financial Corp., and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.

“I was first introduced to Hinge Health years ago as a member when I was suffering from chronic lower back pain, so I’ve personally seen the powerful impact the product has on helping people move beyond pain,” said Kristina Leslie. “Hinge Health is transforming the experience for people with MSK conditions, while improving outcomes and lowering costs. I look forward to using my broad range of experience to support the company during this dynamic phase of growth.”

The addition of Leslie comes as Hinge Health continues to expand its offerings with the recent launch of Hinge Health Global, the integration of menopause care into its digital MSK clinic, and the continued advancements of its industry-leading computer vision technology, TrueMotion™.

About Hinge Health

Hinge Health is moving people beyond pain by transforming the way it is treated and prevented. We connect people, digitally and in-person, with expert clinical care. Using advanced technology and AI, a team of clinical experts guides people through personalized care directly from their phone. It is proven to reduce pain by 68%, prevent 42% of new opioid prescriptions, and avoid more than half of joint replacement surgeries. Available to 18M people, Hinge Health is trusted by leading health plans and employers, including Land O’Lakes, L.L. Bean, Salesforce, Self-Insured Schools of California, Southern Company, US Foods, and Verizon.

Learn more about how we are inspiring people to improve their health through the power of movement at http://www.hingehealth.com.

