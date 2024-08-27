Hinge Health and Midi Health Partner to Enable Holistic Menopause Care

Collaboration Will Promote Best-in-Class Menopause Care for Employers and Members

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hinge Health and Midi Health announced a partnership today to address the significant healthcare gap for women experiencing menopause. This collaboration combines Hinge Health’s expertise in movement-based menopause support with Midi Health’s virtual care clinic, catering to women navigating the wide range of symptoms brought on by midlife hormonal changes.





For women who experience musculoskeletal and pelvic health issues, the decline in estrogen during menopause can not only worsen existing symptoms but also trigger joint, muscle, and pelvic health issues, and worsen existing conditions. Seventy-one percent of individuals going through menopause experience joint and muscle pain, but these musculoskeletal (MSK) symptoms are frequently overlooked and commonly untreated by conventional medical care. A new review from the University of Central Florida School of Medicine highlights the need for greater focus on the array of MSK symptoms associated with menopause and coins a new term to elevate the discussion around them: musculoskeletal syndrome of menopause.

“Hinge Health announced the addition of menopause support to our program earlier this year because movement-based support effectively reduces menopause-related pain and discomfort,” said Arielle Slam, Principal Product Manager, Women’s Health, Hinge Health. “We’re partnering with Midi Health to bring our members additional evidence-based options, including hormonal and non-hormonal prescription medications. This partnership will create a wraparound care experience for women with a wide range of menopause symptoms, including the often-overlooked musculoskeletal syndrome of menopause.”

“Partnering with Hinge Health allows us to extend our reach and provide comprehensive, personalized care to even more women going through menopause,” said Midi Health CEO and Co-founder Joanna Strober. “By combining our strengths, we can ensure that women receive the personalized, holistic support they need, whether that’s movement-based therapies or prescription treatments such as hormone therapy, or both.”

If they are in-network with Midi Health, Hinge Health members receiving menopause support will benefit from access to Midi Health’s personalized menopause treatment protocols, which include visits with prescribing clinicians who have deep expertise in menopause care. Hinge Health care teams will also highlight Midi Health access where clinically appropriate, ensuring members are aware of the full spectrum of available menopause care options.

About Hinge Health

Hinge Health is moving people beyond pain by transforming the way it is treated and prevented. We connect people, digitally and in-person, with expert clinical care. Using advanced technology and AI, a team of clinical experts guides people through personalized care directly from their phone. It is proven to reduce pain by 68%, prevent 42% of new opioid prescriptions, and avoid more than half of joint replacement surgeries. Available to 18M people, Hinge Health is trusted by leading health plans and employers, including Land O’Lakes, L.L. Bean, Salesforce, Self-Insured Schools of California, Southern Company, US Foods, and Verizon.

Learn more about how we are inspiring people to improve their health through the power of movement http://www.hingehealth.com.

About Midi Health

Midi Health is the leading national virtual care clinic focused on women in midlife. Our treatment protocols are designed by world-class experts in perimenopause, menopause, and other midlife concerns, and delivered by a team of compassionate clinicians highly trained in women’s health. Midi patients receive personalized care plans based on their unique symptoms and health history. Solutions include hormonal and non-hormonal medications, supplements, lifestyle coaching, and vital preventative health guidance. All services are covered by insurance, and accessible through telehealth visits. With a patient satisfaction score of 95 percent, Midi has helped more than 100,000 women reach their full potential in midlife. To learn more, visit www.joinmidi.com.

