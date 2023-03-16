Hims & Hers Welcomes Five New Experts to Its Medical Advisory Board

New board members bring wealth of industry expertise and experience as company looks to expand into new health verticals

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the leading health and wellness platform, is adding five new members to its Medical Advisory Board. The group of specialists advises the company as it works to create access to safe, high-quality, personalized care and treatment. These new advisors represent a diverse group of medical experts specializing in medicine related to obesity, menopause, and cardiometabolic health.

“Hims & Hers’ clinical quality engine ensures all providers are following the provider-approved clinical guidelines when it comes to prescribing, referrals, and treatment plans. Our new Medical Advisory Board member’s collective expertise and knowledge will help us continue our mission to offer higher-quality personalized healthcare,” said Dr. Pat Carroll, Chief Medical Officer at Hims & Hers. “We are committed to expanding our product offerings, ensuring our customers get faster, more efficient care. These doctors are truly at the forefront of their respective fields, and their expertise is going to be critical in ensuring we uphold clinical excellence, lead in technology and with innovative products, and remain a trusted brand as we continue to evolve.”

Members of Hims & Hers’ Medical Advisory Board perform tasks such as providing input for the development of treatment protocols and potential offerings, reviewing medical content for accuracy, providing updates about the latest evidence-based treatment landscape for various conditions, and more.

With personalized, accessible care top-of-mind for consumers, Hims and Hers is adding these five new Medical Board Members to utilize their unique expertise alongside the existing 11 Medical Board team members to ensure individuals can feel both happy and healthy accessing care from Hims & Hers.

Newly Appointed Board Members

Crystal R Broussard, MD



Obesity Medicine

Crystal R Broussard, MD, is a native Texan. She received her undergraduate degree from Lamar University and her medical degree from The University of Texas – Houston. Dr. Broussard completed a family medicine residency in Conroe and began practicing family medicine in The Woodlands in 2005. She became interested in medical weight management because of her personal and family history of obesity. She has lost 100 pounds herself after the birth of her first child, and found her professional calling in helping her patients take control of their health through a safe, physician-supervised weight loss program emphasizing long-term lifestyle changes. She is board-certified in Family Medicine and is an active member of the Obesity Medical Association and became a fellow of the American Board of Obesity Medicine in 2012. Dr. Broussard volunteers her time to teach medical students and residents how to treat obesity. She was featured as a medical expert in weight loss for a nutrition and exercise program called The Pink Method featured on Dr. Phil and The Doctors Show. She provides her expertise in weight loss both locally and nationally through various media outlets as well as telemedicine.

Celia M. Egan, MD DABOM, NAMS



Obesity Medicine

Celia M. Egan, MD DABOM, NAMS, is Board-Certified by the American Board of Obesity Medicine and the American Board of Internal Medicine and maintains membership in the Obesity Medicine Association and The Obesity Society. She is a menopause expert focusing on weight management during perimenopause and menopause and has a special interest in lipedema. Dr. Egan currently focuses on obesity medicine, menopause and primary care at true. Women’s Health. In addition to preventive care and sick visits, Dr. Egan assists gynecologists with women’s health, including the management of menopause symptoms with lifestyle and medication options. Born and raised in West Michigan, Dr. Egan completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Michigan with a bachelor’s in Biochemistry. After earning her MD from New York Medical College, she completed her internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical Center, New York-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY.

Lisa Chacko, M.D., M.P.H., N.C.M.P.



Menopause & Primary Care

Lisa R Chacko, M.D., M.P.H., N.C.M.P. is a Florida-based primary care physician, menopause specialist, and population health expert focused on improving health care access and design, particularly for women. Dr. Chacko is in private practice offering boutique telemedicine to women at midlife, plus an outpatient women’s procedure clinic. She is an Assistant Professor at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine. Dr. Chacko has been recognized as an Emerging Leader in Health and Medicine by the National Academy of Medicine and as a member of the Delta Omega Honorary Society of Public Health. Dr. Chacko is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and the North American Menopause Society.

Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, FAHA, FESC, MSCAI



Cardiometabolic

Deepak L. Bhatt MD, MPH, FACC, FAHA, FESC, MSCAI, is Director of Mount Sinai Heart and the Dr. Valentin Fuster Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. He received his MD from Cornell and MPH from Harvard, and is currently working on his Executive MBA from Oxford. He trained in internal medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and in cardiology at Cleveland Clinic. He completed fellowships in interventional cardiology and cerebral and peripheral vascular intervention and served as Chief Interventional Fellow at Cleveland Clinic, where he spent many years as an interventional cardiologist, Associate Professor of Medicine, Director of the Interventional Cardiology Fellowship, Associate Director of the Cardiovascular Medicine Fellowship, and Associate Director of the Cardiovascular Coordinating Center. He then served as the Chief of Cardiology at VA Boston Healthcare System and subsequently as Executive Director of Interventional Cardiovascular Programs at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He was a Senior Investigator in the TIMI Study Group and Editor-in-Chief of the Harvard Heart Letter. He became a full Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School in 2012. He was selected by Brigham and Women’s Hospital as the 2014 Eugene Braunwald Scholar. He has been listed in Best Doctors in America from 2005 to 2020.

Dr. Bhatt has authored or co-authored over 1900 publications and has been listed by the Web of Science Group as a Highly Cited Researcher from 2014 to 2022. He is the Editor of Cardiovascular Intervention: A Companion to Braunwald’s Heart Disease and of Opie’s Cardiovascular Drugs: A Companion to Braunwald’s Heart Disease.

Martin M. Miner, MD



Cardiometabolic

Martin M. Miner, MD is the founder and former co-director of the Men’s Health Center at the Miriam Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island. He is a Clinical Professor of Family Medicine and Urology and has served on the American Urological Association Guideline Committees for ED, Peyronie’s Disease, Testosterone Deficiency and Early Screening for Prostate Cancer. He served as Chief of Family and Community Medicine for the Miriam Hospital, a teaching hospital of the Warren Alpert School of Medicine from 2008 to 2018. Dr. Miner graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Oberlin College with his AB in biology and received his MD from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. Upon receiving his MD, he completed his residency at Brown University. He practiced family medicine for 23 years both at Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and in private practice.

He is the former president of the American Society of Men’s Health. He is also a clinical professor of family medicine and urology at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University in Providence and has been charged with the development of a multidisciplinary Men’s Health Center within the Lifespan/Brown University system since 2008. He has presented both at the NIH and the White House on men’s health initiatives and has authored over 150 peer-reviewed publications and spoken nationally and internationally in multiple venues.

Existing Board Members

Lawrence Jenkins, MD, MBA



Urology

Lawrence C. Jenkins, MD, MBA, FACS received his medical degree with research honors from the University at Buffalo, The State University of New York. His Internship and Residency were both completed at the University of Miami where he also served as a Chief Resident. Following his residency training, he completed a fellowship in Male Sexual and Reproductive Medicine at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; and Male Infertility and Microsurgery at New York-Presbyterian Hospital / Weill Cornell Medical College. He also completed a master’s in business administration at The State University of New York University at Buffalo with a focus in healthcare management.

Dr. Jenkins held the position of Assistant Professor – Clinical within the Department of Urology at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio where he built a multidisciplinary program for Men’s Sexual Health and Fertility. Dr. Jenkins has received many awards and honors throughout his education and career, and has authored numerous peer-reviewed articles and several textbook chapters in his fields of study. He is a member of the American Urological Association and the Sexual Medicine Society of North America. He is board-certified with the American Board of Urology and is part of Arizona Urology Specialists where he provides specialized care in Men’s Sexual Health and Fertility.

Denise Asafu-Adjei, MD, MPH



Urology

Dr. Denise Asafu-Adjei is a Urologist and Assistant Professor at Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois where she serves as the Director of Male Reproductive Medicine. She is also an Adjunct Assistant Professor in the Parkinson School of Health Sciences and Public Health. She completed an Andrology Fellowship at University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), after finishing a Urology residency at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. She received her M.D. from the University of Michigan Medical School, an MPH in Health Policy and Management from the Harvard School of Public Health, and a Bachelor of Science from Carnegie Mellon University. Dr. Asafu-Adjei is passionate about improving access to care for men’s health and her research aims to change healthcare delivery models to best address this major public health issue. Additionally, she is interested in innovative approaches to patient education and outreach through social media and other effective settings.

Stanton Honig, MD



Urology

Stanton Honig, MD is a Professor of Clinical Urology and Director of Men’s Health at Yale University School of Medicine. He has been a Clinical Professor of Surgery/Urology and Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine since 2008. He graduated medical school with an M.D. with Distinction in Research from the State University of New York at Stony Brook. Dr. Honig completed his urologic training at Boston University School of Medicine and a fellowship in Male Reproductive Medicine and Surgery at the Baylor College of Medicine in 1993. He is the past President of the Society for the Study of Male Reproduction (SSMR), a sub society of the American Urological Society and is the immediate past President for the Society of Male Reproduction/Urology, a sub society of the American Society of Reproductive Medicine. Currently, he is Chairman of the Sexual and Reproductive Committee of the Urology Care Foundation. Dr. Honig has a large urologic practice that specializes in Male Reproduction and Sexual Medicine and Surgery.

Stanley Althof, PhD



Psychology, Sex Therapy

Stanley E. Althof, Ph.D. is Executive Director of the Center for Marital and Sexual Health of South Florida and Professor Emeritus at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. He has been in practice for over 40 years and specializes in treating men, women, and couples with sexual and relationship problems. Dr. Althof received his Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma. He completed an internship in clinical psychology at University Hospitals of Cleveland, which was followed by additional postgraduate work at the Menninger Foundation in Topeka, Kansas. Dr. Althof is Past-President of the International Society for the Study of Women’s Sexual Health (ISSWSH), Past-President of the Society for Sex Therapy and Research (SSTAR) and the Tri-State Group Psychotherapy Society. Dr. Althof has been instrumental in the development of sex therapy as a sub-specialty area. He was one of the 2005 recipients of the prestigious Master’s and Johnson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ranjith Ramasamy, MD



Urology

Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy is a Miami based medical researcher and urologist. He is known for academic contributions to reproductive medicine, including testosterone deficiency, regenerative therapy, erectile dysfunction, and prostate cancer studies. Dr. Ramasamy has co-authored over 300 publications in the domain of male infertility and sexual dysfunction and sits on the editorial board of 10 journals. Most recently, Dr. Ramasamy led the first study about sperm parameters before and after COVID-19 vaccination, becoming JAMA’s most viewed study since its publication. He currently serves as Director of the Reproductive Urology Fellowship program at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

Bhavesh B. Shah, MD, FASGE



Gastroenterology & Digestive Health

Bhavesh B. Shah, MD, FASGE is the Director of Advanced Endoscopy & the Chief of Endoscopy at The MetroHealth System in Cleveland, Ohio. He is an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University MetroHealth Medical Center and a Fellow of the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Miami and subsequently attended medical school at St. George’s University School of Medicine. Dr. Shah then completed his residency at Case Western Reserve University MetroHealth Medical Center followed by a hepatology fellowship and one year as Chief Medical Resident. After completing a fellowship in Clinical Decision Making, Telemedicine and Bioinformatics at Tufts University in Boston, he went on to complete a gastroenterology fellowship at Allegheny General Hospital, Drexel University College of Medicine in Pittsburgh and an Advanced Therapeutic Endoscopy Fellowship at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. Dr. Shah is an expert and a key opinion leader in advanced endoscopy and has extensive experience in high-volume interventional endoscopy, service line development and high-quality patient care. He is board certified in gastroenterology, a published author and has sat on numerous national committees.

Sara Perkins, MD



Dermatology

Sara Perkins, MDis an Assistant Professor in the Department of Dermatology at the Yale School of Medicine. She is board certified in dermatology. She specializes in complex medical dermatology and high-risk skin cancer and co-directs the Transplant Dermatology Clinic at Yale. She is also the director of the Yale Teledermatology Program and is interested in the use of this modality to expand access to specialty care. Dr. Perkins received her medical degree from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. She completed her medical internship at the Massachusetts General Hospital, followed by residency training in dermatology at Yale, where she served as chief resident.

Sandy Skotnicki, MD, FRCPC



Dermatology

Sandy Skotnicki, MD, FRCPC is the owner and medical director of Toronto’s Bay Dermatology Centre. She received her medical degree from the University of Toronto. She went on to complete her dermatology training at the University of Ottawa and was awarded her fellowship in Dermatology by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. She is a Diplomat of the American Board of Dermatology and is an Assistant Professor at the University of Toronto, Department of Medicine in the Divisions of Dermatology and Occupational Health. She is currently on staff at both Women’s College Hospital and St. Michael’s Hospital as a Consultant Dermatologist. Dr. Skotnicki has a sub-specialty interest in Allergic Contact Dermatitis and Patch or Allergy Skin Testing.

Justin M. Ko, MD, MBA



Dermatology

Dr. Ko is the Medical Director and Chief of Medical Dermatology for Stanford Health Care, where he spearheads efforts around community outreach, screening, and digital health. His passion for early cancer detection and improving care delivery drives his efforts and collaborations toward leveraging advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence to reach more patients.

He graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University and worked in investment banking at JP Morgan before going on to earn a combined medical and business degree at Tufts University. Dr. Ko then performed his residency at the Harvard Combined Dermatology Residency Training Program where he served as chief resident in his final year. He is board certified in dermatology by the American Board of Dermatology.

Arash Mostaghimi, MD, MPA, MPH



Dermatology

Dr. Mostaghimi is an assistant professor of dermatology, director of the inpatient dermatology consult service, and co-director of the Complex Medical Dermatology Fellowship at Brigham & Women’s Hospital.

His research focuses on understanding variations in dermatologic care and improving care delivery to optimize resource utilization, encourage patient autonomy, and reduce disparities. His specific interests include reducing unnecessary diagnostic testing and drug monitoring within dermatology, understanding the interface between dermatology and other medical specialties, determining best practices for the treatment of orphan dermatologic conditions, and characterizing dermatologic practice patterns, utilization, and costs.

Ashley Tapscott, DO



Urology

Ashley Tapscott, DO is the Founder and Director of SHIC, the Sexual Health Institute of the Carolinas. She is a board-certified urologist and fellowship-trained in the fields of both male and female sexual dysfunction. Dr. Tapscott graduated from Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2007. She completed her urology residency in Philadelphia at Albert Einstein Medical Center. In 2012. Dr. Tapscott pursued additional subspecialty training by completing a fellowship in male and female sexual dysfunction, urologic prosthetics, and male infertility at Cleveland Clinic. She joined Carolina Urology Partners in 2013 and founded SHIC in 2019 in the Charlotte, North Carolina area. She has served on the Board of Directors of the Sexual Medicine Society of North America. She is also an active member of The American Urological Association, American Society of Women in Urology, and International Society for the Study of Women’s Sexual Health.

About Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

Hims & Hers is the leading health and wellness platform on a mission to help the world feel great through the power of better health.

We believe how you feel in your body and mind transforms how you show up in life. That’s why we’re building a future where nothing stands in the way of harnessing this power. Hims & Hers normalizes health & wellness challenges—and innovates on their solutions—to make feeling happy and healthy easy to achieve. No two people are the same, so the Company provides access to personalized care designed for results.

For more information, please visit https://investors.forhims.com/.

