Hims & Hers Welcomes Anja Manuel, Foreign Policy Expert, Domestic Regulations Advisor, and Former Diplomat to its Board of Directors

Manuel joins Hims & Hers board of directors to help the company further innovate and increase access to healthcare for millions within the personalized health and wellness space

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the leading health and wellness platform, today announced the appointment of Anja Manuel to the company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Manuel is a co-founder and principal in Rice, Hadley, Gates & Manuel LLC, a strategic consulting firm founded in 2009 that helps U.S. companies navigate international markets and regulatory issues, and a former U.S. government official.









“Anja is a remarkable leader and visionary who brings extensive experience to our board working in the areas of government relations, foreign policy, technology policy, international markets, and governance matters. Her knowledge and background, combined with that of our current directors, will further accelerate our mission to help the world feel great through the power of better health,” said Andrew Dudum, CEO and co-founder of Hims & Hers. “As we continue to improve our access to more personalized care in the U.S. and pursue our ambitions of global expansion in the coming years, Anja’s expertise in regulation and international policy will be invaluable in our next phase of growth.”

“Hims & Hers is making a tremendous impact on the U.S. healthcare industry by improving personalized care for conditions that affect millions,” said Anja Manuel. “I look forward to helping build on the already strong foundation of this company and helping to guide how the team approaches international opportunities in the future.”

In addition to co-leading RHGM LLC, Ms. Manuel is an experienced board member. She currently serves on the board of Ripple Labs, Inc., a privately held leading blockchain payments company, since 2017. She served as a director of Overseas Shipping Group, Inc., a NYSE-listed transportation company, from June 2017 to June 2023, and is a member of several advisory boards of private companies, foundations and governmental entities.

Ms. Manuel is also the Executive Director of the Aspen Strategy Group and Aspen Security Forum, a premier bi-partisan forum on foreign policy in the U.S. Additionally, she previously served as a diplomat in the U.S. State Department, as an attorney at WilmerHale, and as an investment banker at Salomon Brothers. Ms. Manuel is the author of the critically acclaimed This Brave New World: India, China and the United States, published by Simon and Schuster, and numerous articles and papers. She also lectured and was a research affiliate at Stanford University from 2009-2019, teaching courses on U.S. Foreign Policy in Asia and Technology Policy. Ms. Manuel received a B.A and M.A. in International Relations with distinction from Stanford University and a J.D. cum laude from Harvard Law School.

