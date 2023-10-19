Hims & Hers Names Khobi Brooklyn As Chief Communications Officer

The Global Communications Leader, Who Previously Held Roles at Aurora, Tesla, Nike, and Square, Will Strengthen and Elevate the Rapidly Growing Health and Wellness Brand

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the leading health and wellness platform, today announced communications veteran Khobi Brooklyn will further position Hims & Hers at the forefront of personalized healthcare as its Chief Communications Officer. Brooklyn’s extensive communications leadership experience includes roles at global brands such as Tesla, Nike, Square and Aurora. In her role as CCO, Brooklyn will strengthen the Hims & Hers brand and increase awareness by spearheading the company’s communications function which includes corporate, consumer and internal, reporting to the CEO.









“Hims & Hers has an incredible story to tell, and I’m thoroughly excited to help more people understand the benefits of our offerings,” said Brooklyn. “I am energized by revolutionary companies with the expertise, tools, vision and culture that it takes to redefine industries to benefit society today, and Hims & Hers has all of that. This company is transforming healthcare by making personalized care accessible to everyone, and I’m honored to be part of this important work.”

In Brooklyn’s most recent role she served as the SVP of Communications at Aurora, the self-driving technology company where she led all communications and marketing efforts. Prior to Aurora, Brooklyn was VP of Communications at Nike leading communications for the Converse brand. Before that, she led global communications at Tesla where she managed corporate initiatives, crisis, and global expansion, and helped to introduce the first-ever family of electric cars and challenge the way we think about transportation. Her acute communications expertise involves redefining industries and introducing the world to new technologies and lifestyles, which will complement her work for Hims & Hers.

“Khobi is already making a significant impact on how we operate as a business,” said Hims & Hers Co-Founder and CEO Andrew Dudum. “She is a powerhouse, and the sheer grit and hustle she’s brought to the table from the get-go is truly impressive. There’s no doubt in my mind that Khobi is going to fundamentally flip the script on how we show up and share our robust and growing business. I’m beyond thrilled to be welcoming her to Hims & Hers as a Chief Officer.”

Aside from dominating communications for another groundbreaking company, Brooklyn is also preparing for another high-priority initiative: the birth of her second child early next year. Post-launch, she plans to take advantage of Hims & Hers’ generous parental leave benefit with her family. For information on the company’s outstanding benefits, culture, and its talent-first flexible/remote work approach, visit www.hims.com/careers-professionals.

To learn more about Hims & Hers, visit www.hims.com and www.forhers.com.

About Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

Hims & Hers is the leading health and wellness platform on a mission to help the world feel great through the power of better health.

We believe how you feel in your body and mind transforms how you show up in life. That’s why we’re building a future where nothing stands in the way of harnessing this power. Hims & Hers normalizes health & wellness challenges—and innovates on their solutions—to make feeling happy and healthy easy to achieve. No two people are the same, so the Company provides access to personalized care designed for results.

For more information, please visit www.hims.com and www.forhers.com.

