Hillsinai Learning, in Partnership With Vedhik AI Schools, Selects iLearningEngines as Its AI Learning Automation Platform

BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iLearningEngines, Inc. (“iLearningEngines” or “the Company”), a leader in AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use, today announced that Hillsinai Learning, in partnership with Vedhik AI Schools, has selected iLearningEngines as its AI learning automation platform. Through this new partnership, more than 500,000 students will get access to high quality education and competency resources. The offering will include a diverse range of Vedhik AI programs powered by iLearningEngines, including psychometric assessment and counselling, career guidance and career mapping, entrance exam preparation, skill enhancement programs and much more.

“This is an incredible milestone for iLearningEngines and a true testament to the power of our platform,” said Harish Chidambaran, CEO of iLearningEngines. “We are honored to be the technology cornerstone of such an incredible initiative – alongside our partners at Hillsinai Learning and Vedhik AI Schools – and we’re looking forward to helping students learn the skills they need to be successful in tomorrow’s workforce.”

Hillsinai Learning is a part of The Hillsinai Center of Excellence, that is based in Markaz Knowledge City, a renowned name in inclusive education, owning more than 40 schools and managing 5,000 partner schools across India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). There was an inaugural ceremony at The Hillsinai Center of Excellence with more than 2,800 people in attendance to commemorate the launch of this significant initiative.

“Education is a critical part of a thriving society and we continue to invest in new resources that will help the next generation develop the skills they need to be successful,” said Dr. Muhammed Abdul Hakkim Al Kandi, Managing Director of Markaz Knowledge City. “This initiative is a critical step in our longstanding roadmap for providing education, culture, health, and entrepreneurship resources to the broader community.”

“Technology is truly transforming the way schools teach and students learn today,” said James Mattam, Founder and CEO, Vedhik AI Schools. “We considered several AI solutions to enable our vision for student learning, and iLearningEngines was the clear leader in being able to support this vision. Our work with iLearningEngines and Hillsinai Learning will serve as a blueprint for other educational institutions to integrate innovative technology into their curriculum and classrooms more effectively.”

For more information about iLearningEngines or its partnership with Hillsinai Learning and Vedhik AI Schools, please visit: www.iLearningEngines.com.

About iLearningEngines

iLearningEngines is a leading cloud-based, AI driven mission critical training platform for enterprises. iLearningEngines has consistently ranked as one of the fastest growing companies in North America on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. iLearningEngines’ AI and Learning Automation platform is used by enterprises to productize their enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. The intense demand for scalable outcome-based training has led to deployments in some of the most regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, including Healthcare, Education, Insurance, Retail, Oil & Gas / Energy, Manufacturing and Government. iLearningEngines was founded by Harish Chidambaran in 2010, with headquarters in Bethesda, MD and offices in Dubai, UAE, and Trivandrum, Pune and Kochi, India.

