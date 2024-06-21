Hillsborough County House of Corrections Enhances Detainee Safety with OverWatch™ System Deployment

MANCHESTER, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#4SightLabs–4Sight Labs today announced the deployment of its OverWatch™ system at the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections. The OverWatch system employs sophisticated sensors and technology-driven intelligence to detect potential threats and medical emergencies, allowing for fast intervention by facility staff. OverWatch is an advanced technology developed by 4Sight Labs aimed at improving safety and security within the facility.









Hillsborough County is the pioneering facility in the New England region to implement this cutting-edge system on a limited basis.

Correctional agencies are encountering a population suffering from significant ongoing medical concerns related to untreated chronic care, ongoing high-frequency drug use, as well as significant untreated and/or undiagnosed mental health concerns. Today’s intakes are some of the most fragile and sick individuals that correctional staff have ever dealt with. Jails are not hospitals or mental health receiving facilities, so the opportunity to utilize advanced continuous monitoring solutions that assist in preventing future negative outcomes is welcome.

With OverWatch, Hillsborough County staff will receive notifications and technology-driven insights, enabling them to facilitate quicker detection and response to critical situations. The goal is to mitigate severe outcomes and potentially save lives.

“We are proud to partner with the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections to implement the OverWatch system,” said David Sanders, Chief Operating Officer at 4Sights Lab. “Our technology is designed to enhance situational awareness and enable rapid response, ultimately saving lives and improving security. By minimizing in-custody deaths through timely interventions, OverWatch can make a profound impact on inmate safety.”

Hillsborough County Department of Correction Superintendent Joseph Costanzo added: “We are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of safety and security for our inmates and staff. Deploying the OverWatch system is another tool to assist us in protecting our most medically fragile and vulnerable population. We believe this technology will help us provide a safer environment for everyone in our facility.”

The facility will launch its first 10 devices on July 1, 2024.

About Hillsborough County House of Corrections

Located in Manchester, New Hampshire, the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections houses inmates awaiting trial, serving short sentences, or held on various charges. The facility is dedicated to providing secure, humane supervision and evidence-based rehabilitation. It is committed to promoting public safety with respect, professionalism, dedication, and courage.

About 4Sight Labs

Founded in 2020, 4Sight Labs pioneers technology-driven monitoring solutions to enhance visibility, accountability, and prevention within custody environments. Its innovative technologies transform public health strategies in law enforcement and correctional facilities and cement compassionate technology as a new standard across the in-custody continuum. To learn more or schedule a demo, go to www.4sightlabs.com.

