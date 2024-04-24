Higround Unveils GRAFX Program: Elevating Self-Expression by Pushing the Boundaries of Peripheral Design

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Higround, the graphic gaming peripheral brand renowned for its groundbreaking collaborations with iconic brands like Pokémon, Dragon Ball Z and Brain Dead, announces a bold new initiative: GRAFX. GRAFX launches alongside Higround’s renowned brand partnerships as a line of Higround-original designs across its peripherals. It champions the highest level of self-expression through innovative designs placed at the intersection of functional performance and trendsetting aesthetics.









As a gaming hardware brand committed to fostering individuality, Higround introduces GRAFX as a platform to defy the creative and design limitations set upon gaming peripherals by its predecessors without sacrificing the high levels of performance that are synonymous with Higround. While Higround will continue to collaborate with exciting, like-minded partners, GRAFX embodies the brand’s fundamental ethos of elevating gaming culture through inventive, artistic means.

“We started Higround because we wanted to elevate gaming culture,” says Rustin Sotoodeh, Creative Director and co-Founder of Higround. “With GRAFX, we’re doubling down on our mission by introducing a range of designs that showcase the stylish essence of video game aesthetics.”

GRAFX will feature limited edition releases with the possibility of restocks, although fans are encouraged to act swiftly to secure their favorite designs. The program kicks off with the launch of two stunning keyboards adorned with Higround’s newest print: DIGICAMO.

With GRAFX, Higround embarks on a journey to reach diverse audiences with a broad range of captivating designs. As the GRAFX program evolves, fans can expect more frequent drops and an ever-expanding lineup of eye-popping original Higround designs.

For more information about Higround and the GRAFX program, visit Higround.co. GRAFX and DIGICAMO will launch on April 26 at 12 PM PT.

ABOUT HIGROUND

Higround is a lifestyle and computer peripheral brand that seeks to embody elevated gaming culture. Founded by Rustin Sotoodeh and Kha Lu, Higround creates high-quality peripherals with unique designs that fuse fashion, gaming, and technology. Each capsule features a distinctive array of items known to sell out rapidly. The brand has garnered acclaim for collaborations with renowned brands such as Naruto, SEGA, and Brain Dead. In 2021, the brand was acquired by esports powerhouse 100 Thieves.

Contacts

For more information, please contact:



Kelly Kim, kkim@higround.co