HighRadius Named 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Leader for the Third Time in a Row

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—HighRadius, the leading provider of the Autonomous Finance Platform for the office of the CFO, has once again been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Invoice-to-Cash Applications.

Gartner Magic Quadrant gives enterprise technology shoppers an unbiased assessment of how well-competing providers are performing against Gartner’s market view and is supplemented by validated user reviews.

According to Gartner, “Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow.”

This is the third consecutive year for HighRadius to be placed as a leader on the report.

“We’re honored to be recognized for our maniacal focus on invoice-to-cash business outcome improvements – DSO, Bad Debt, Interchange Fees, & Productivity,” said Sashi Narahari, Founder & CEO of HighRadius. “What matters right now isn’t the hype around AI – but on measuring value. That’s why every HighRadius customer gets a Value Creation dashboard. Colored red, yellow, and green to track their digital transformation KPI progress and actions we can take to get to green!”

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Invoice-to-Cash Applications, Tamara Shipley, Valeria Di Maso, Miles Onafowora, 6 May 2024 GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner’s research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, concerning this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About HighRadius

HighRadius offers cloud-based autonomous software designed to revolutionize the office of the CFO. Leveraging AI, RPA, NLP, and connected workspaces, HighRadius’s software automates and optimizes Order-to-Cash, Treasury, Record-to-Report, B2B Payments, and Accounts Payable processes. Trusted by over 1,000 leading companies, including 3M, Unilever, and Hershey’s, HighRadius enables finance teams to achieve operational excellence and measurable business outcomes, enhancing productivity and reducing operational costs, all within six months.

For more information, visit HighRadius’ Website.

