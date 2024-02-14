HighRadius Hosts 10th Annual Radiance, the Office of the CFO UNconference on Feb 13-14

1000+ receivables, treasury, accounting, GBS, and IT professionals are expected to attend in Dallas









HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HighRadius, the leading provider of Autonomous Finance software for Order-to-Cash, Treasury, and Record-to-Report, announces the largest UNConference for the office of the CFO, Radiance 2024. It will take place from Feb 13 to Feb 14, 2024, at the home of the Texas Rangers, Globe Life Field Stadium in Dallas.

“The annual Radiance UNConference offers a unique event experience for the attendees by prioritizing two-way dialogue over the death-by-slide deck.” says the Chief Marketing Officer of HighRadius, Indy Chakrabarti. “It provides a platform for finance professionals to stay up-to-date with the latest trends and technology, network with industry peers, and gain valuable insights through panel discussions, workshops, and speed networking events.”

The two-day conference will feature leaders and industry experts from Order-to-Cash, Treasury, and Record-to-Report. Executive-led workshops are offered with CFO and CIO-only panels in a closed-room setting. If that’s not enough, it will also feature the World Series of Armadillo Racing.

Key speakers at Radiance 2024 include Kellie Fischer- CFO (Texas Rangers), Danyelle Lantz – SVP Enterprise Finance & Accounting (Cox Automotive), Kevin Permenter – Research Director (IDC), Grant Willard – VP Financial Reporting (Caliber Collision), Karen Koenig – Vice President Customer Financial Services(Wesco), Amy Wingate – Sr.Director Finance Shared Services (Cisco)

Radiance will feature 120+ expert-led case studies, best-practice workshops, and panel discussions. Download the Complete Radiance 2024 Agenda.

For Order-to-Cash Professionals:

Cisco Dials Up Innovation to Reimagine Collections

How Sysco Achieved a Record-Breaking 96% Automation in Cash Application

From Bankruptcy to World Series Champions: Lessons from Texas Rangers’ CFO

For Treasury Professionals:

The Business Case for Generative AI in Your Treasury

2 Hours To 15 Minutes: Accelerating Cash Management At Konica Minolta

Treasury Should Drive The Digital Transformation Agenda

For Accounting Professionals:

Continuous Close – Pipe Dream or Reality? How Calbee America Closes their Books 2X Faster

How Kerry Group Leveraged Account Reconciliation Module to Reduce Effort by 50%

Accounting Best Practices by Caliber Collision

Radiance 2024 is supported by some of the leading companies in the industry.

Premier Sponsors: AWS, Microsoft, Genpact

Deluxe Sponsors: Accenture, HCLTech

And other featured partners include EY, Amex, Riveron, Worldpay, Cognizant, PwC, IAB Solutions and ScottMadden.

To register for Radiance 2024, visit the conference website at radiance.highradius.com

About HighRadius Corporation

HighRadius offers cloud-based autonomous software for the office of the CFO. More than 800 leading companies have transformed their order into cash, treasury, and record-to-report processes with HighRadius. Our customers include 3M, Unilever, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Sanofi, Engie GBS Solutions, Kellogg Company, Danone, Hershey’s, and many more.

Autonomous software is data-driven software that continuously morphs its behavior to the ever-changing underlying domain transactional data. It brings modern digital transformation capabilities like artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, natural language processing, and connected workspaces as out-of-the-box features for the finance & accounting domain.

Before the availability of autonomous software, finance stakeholders had to pick between a digital replacement of a paper-based solution or build & maintain custom RPA/AI-based tools in-house. In contrast, HighRadius’ Autonomous platform combines the best of both worlds to deliver measurable business outcomes such as DSO reduction, working capital optimization, bad-debt reduction, reduced month-end close timelines, and improved productivity in under six months.

