HighRadius appoints Greg McStravick as the new Chief Revenue Officer

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HighRadius, the leading provider of Autonomous Finance software for Order-to-Cash, Treasury, and Record-to-Report, today announced that Greg McStravick has joined as the Chief Revenue Officer.

McStravick has led Go-To-Market teams in technology software for over 20 years. Before HighRadius, he was FIS’ Chief Revenue Officer for Banking and Capital Markets. Before FIS, Greg served as the General Manager of Database and Data Management at SAP (S/4 HANA), responsible for the end-to-end lifecycle of all Data Management solutions. Prior to the Data Management business, Greg held various Go-To-Market leadership positions across SAP’s enterprise application and extended business suite. While S/4 HANA excels in centralizing large volumes of transactions, he saw a growing market need for finance applications that complement SAP S/4 HANA Finance.

“I am thrilled to join at this exciting phase of the company’s growth,” said McStravick. “HighRadius is evolving into a multi-product software company, servicing the entire Office of the CFO. Having helped make this transition in the past, I look forward to guiding the company down this journey again. HighRadius is uniquely positioned to address the need for automation through its native AI platform and seamless integrations with leading ERPs.”

“Greg McStravick’s appointment as the Chief Revenue Officer is a significant milestone in HighRadius’ growth journey,” said Sashi Narahari, CEO of HighRadius. “Our continued global growth across North America, Europe, and Asia, in addition to the need for deeper partner relationships, make this a critical role for the organization.”

HighRadius offers cloud-based autonomous software for the office of the CFO. More than 800 leading companies have transformed their order into cash, treasury, and record-to-report processes with HighRadius. Our customers include 3M, Unilever, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Sanofi, Engie GBS Solutions, Kellogg Company, Danone, Hershey’s, and many more.

Autonomous software is data-driven software that continuously morphs its behavior to the ever-changing underlying domain transactional data. It brings modern digital transformation capabilities like artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, natural language processing, and connected workspaces as out-of-the-box features for the finance & accounting domain.

Before the availability of autonomous software, finance stakeholders had to pick between a digital replacement of a paper-based solution or build & maintain custom RPA/AI-based tools in-house. In contrast, HighRadius’ Autonomous platform combines the best of both worlds to deliver measurable business outcomes such as DSO reduction, working capital optimization, bad-debt reduction, reduced month-end close timelines, and improved productivity in under six months.

