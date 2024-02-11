HighRadius Announces Cforia Acquisition

Combination of Order-To-Cash automation pioneers brings full Autonomous Finance Platform capabilities to 100 new customers

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HighRadius, the leading provider of Autonomous Finance software for Order-to-Cash, Treasury, and Record-to-Report, announced the acquisition of Cforia Software, a leading provider of Billing and Collections automation software, with over 100 customers globally.





With over 20 years of history, Cforia brings additional capabilities and a diverse set of clients to HighRadius. For Cforia customers, HighRadius is committed to continuing to provide the highest levels of service.

“We would like to welcome Cforia customers to the HighRadius family. This combination allows us to bring more resources and support to their operations,” said Urvish Vashi, Chief Operating Officer of HighRadius.

The transaction closed February 2nd, 2024.

About HighRadius Corporation

HighRadius offers cloud-based autonomous software for the office of the CFO. More than 800 leading companies have transformed their order into cash, treasury, and record-to-report processes with HighRadius. Our customers include 3M, Unilever, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Sanofi, Engie GBS Solutions, Kellogg Company, Danone, Hershey’s, and many more.

Autonomous software is data-driven software that continuously morphs its behavior to the ever-changing underlying domain transactional data. It brings modern digital transformation capabilities like artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, natural language processing, and connected workspaces as out-of-the-box features for the finance & accounting domain.

Before the availability of autonomous software, finance stakeholders had to pick between a digital replacement of a paper-based solution or build & maintain custom RPA/AI-based tools in-house. In contrast, HighRadius’ Autonomous platform combines the best of both worlds to deliver measurable business outcomes such as DSO reduction, working capital optimization, bad-debt reduction, reduced month-end close timelines, and improved productivity in under six months.

About Cforia Software www.cforia.com

Cforia Software, LLC is a global enterprise solutions provider, delivering industry leading working capital and accounts receivable (A/R) automation software. Cforia’s expertly designed, automated order-to-cash platform makes B2B interactions simple, delivering everything clients need to create seamless customer experiences and drive better business results. With intelligent order-to-cash software solutions, Cforia empowers its clients to make every day an A/R success story. For more information, visit www.cforia.com.

