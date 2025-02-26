HighRadius Announces a 2027 Goal of Releasing a Fully Autonomous Finance Platform at Radiance

Already shipping 180+ AI Agents orchestrated via a single agentic platform to achieve measurable value creation for the Office of the CFO.

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HighRadius today gave an update on its Agentic AI platform at its annual conference, Radiance, in Las Vegas. 6 product suites, 20 products across Accounts Receivables, Payables, Treasury, Close, and Consolidation are shipping AI agents today. The end goal is to deliver fully autonomous capabilities driving 90%+ automation across the Office of the CFO by 2027.

The general availability of 186 Agentic AI agents today represents a milestone along the path to the fully autonomous platform vision announced in 2019. Today, two products, Cash Application and Cash forecasting, are fully autonomous with 90% touchless automation.

HighRadius platform architecture has value creation as a mandate. AI that does not deliver measurable value creation is just hype. HighRadius and clients mutually agree to business outcomes and operational KPIs in a co-signed document called Mutually Agreed Success Criteria (MASC). We deliver ROI via:

Automated Agents that automate 90%+ of logical units of work

that automate 90%+ of logical units of work Assisted Agents that complement and amplify end users to be 3 times more effective

“We launched Autonomous v1 in 2019 Radiance. In 2022 Radiance we talked about how SaaS that does Create, Read Update, Delete (CRUD) only will be dead. Agentic AI is a pitstop in 2025 but the end state is Autonomous software. Autonomous means the end-to-end process is 90%+ touchless. Users will only work on exceptions,” said Sashi Narahari, founder and CEO of HighRadius. “We will go fully autonomous by 2027 for all our products, if not we will be dead as a company,” he added.

About HighRadius

HighRadius offers cloud-based autonomous software designed to revolutionize the Office of the CFO. Leveraging AI, RPA, NLP, and connected workspaces, HighRadius’ software automates and optimizes Order-to-Cash, Treasury, Record-to-Report, B2B Payments, and Accounts Payable processes. With 2700+ implementations across 1,000 leading companies, including 3M, Unilever, and Hershey's, HighRadius enables finance teams to achieve operational excellence and measurable business outcomes, enhancing productivity and reducing operational costs, all within six months.

