Highline Purchases Newberry Michigan Warehouse

NEWBERRY, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FiberInternet–Highline announced the purchase of the former Newberry Bottling Company Warehouse and property. Highline is the preeminent fiber to the premise Internet Service Provider in the Upper Peninsula and will provide fiber connectivity to nearly 50,000 homes by the end of 2026.





In addition to this warehouse purchase, Highline is currently in the process of building its fiber network providing reliable internet service to over 2,300 unserved, underserved and currently unhappily served homes in and around the Village of Newberry and McMillan Township.

“The Maki family has a long history of serving the Newberry community and we’re thrilled to purchase this property as a part of our Eastern Upper Peninsula expansion.” said Bruce Moore, President and GM of Highline’s Midwest operation.

“Highline is changing lives in the Upper Peninsula with this fiber project. I believe in Highline’s mission so much I’ve decided to join the Highline company. Please join me in welcoming Highline to Newberry,” said Michael Maki former owner of Newberry Bottling Company.

Highline is currently accepting new orders and interested homeowners can visit www.highlinefast.com or call 888-212-0054 for more information.

ABOUT HIGHLINE :

At Highline, we believe everyone should have access to the most reliable, fastest internet service at a fair price, regardless of where you live and work. Highline’s heritage companies have been in the telecommunications business for more than 126 years and have built, owned, and operated fiber networks for more than 27 years. Highline currently serves the communication and internet needs of residents and businesses in Michigan, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska and Texas. Highline is building 10G state-of-the-art, Fiber-to-the-Premise, lightning-fast networks to provide 1-10 Gigabit internet service to tens of thousands of homes and businesses across the country that are currently unserved, underserved and unhappily served.

