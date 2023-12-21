Home Business Wire Highline launches new Commercial Plans for Businesses!
Highline launches new Commercial Plans for Businesses!

WEST POINT, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FiberInternetHighline, a premier Internet and Telephone Service Provider, is pleased to announce Gigabit Fiber Internet plans are now available for commercial customers. Working with Calix, as our vendor partner, Highline offers Fiber Internet with packaged speeds of 200Mbps, 600Mbps and 1Gig, as well as Calix’s Smartbiz full feature functionality to increase productivity, and keep business data secure.


“We installed our first Commercial Upper Peninsula customer December 1st, and other business customers are awaiting installation, all eager to have access to reliable fiber connections along with business data security that we can provide with Calix Smartbiz,” said Bruce Moore, Highline’s President & General Manager of Midwest Markets.

Highline’s symmetrical Gigabit Fiber to the Premise (FTTP) service is backed by world class customer care and a state of the art redundant all fiber networks. Highline understands that internet access powers today’s economy and reliable service is critical for small and large businesses. The Highline business product includes dedicated IP options, separate networks for security cameras, point of sale machines, and public WI-FI in addition to unmatched upload speed capability.

“Our proven ability to build a reliable fiber optic network, providing customers with a future proof technology that significantly improves their access to the internet, can now be extended to businesses,” said Moore. “We have had considerable number of residential customers ask us if we can help with their businesses, and it is very gratifying to be able to bring these solutions forward to help them with their commercial needs.”

For more information please go to www.highlinefast.com or call our customer service team at 1-888-212-0054.

About Highline

At Highline, we believe everyone should have access to the most reliable, fastest internet service at a fair price, regardless of where you live and work. Highline’s heritage companies have been in the telecommunications business for more than 126 years and have built, owned, and operated fiber networks for more than 27 years. Highline currently serves the communication and internet needs of residents and businesses in Michigan, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska and Texas. Highline is building 10G state-of-the-art, Fiber-to-the-Premise, lightning-fast networks to provide Gigabit internet service to tens of thousands of homes and businesses across the country that are currently unserved, underserved and unhappily served.

