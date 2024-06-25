Highline Internet Brings Fiber Internet to Underserved Watersmeet Township, MI

WATERSMEET TOWNSHIP, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FiberInternet–Highline Internet is excited to announce the availability of high-speed fiber internet to over 1,200 residents in Watersmeet Township, MI, many of which are serviceable now. This expansion aims to bridge the digital divide and provide the community with reliable, lightning-fast internet connectivity.





On May 28th, Highline hosted an informative community meeting, which saw a remarkable turnout of over 60 residents. The event provided an opportunity for attendees to learn about the benefits of fiber internet, ask questions, and sign up for service on the spot.

Broadband Task Force leaders and Watersmeet Trustees Yvonne Clark and John Oliver remarked, “how deeply gratifying it is to work closely with Highline to help bring such an important and sorely needed service to the residents of Watersmeet Township in 2024”. Clark and Oliver further discuss that high-speed fiber internet will, in turn, help to open many economic doors of opportunity for Watersmeet. Highline’s commitment to enhancing digital connectivity in underserved areas continues with this latest rollout, promising improved online experiences and greater opportunities for the Watersmeet community.

For more information or to sign up for service, please visit www.highlinefast.com or call 888-212-0054.

ABOUT HIGHLINE:



At Highline, we believe everyone should have access to the most reliable, fastest internet service at a fair price, regardless of where you live and work. Highline’s heritage companies have been in the telecommunications business for more than 126 years and have built, owned, and operated fiber networks for more than 27 years. Highline currently serves the communication and internet needs of residents and businesses in Michigan, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, and Texas. Highline is building 10G state-of-the-art, Fiber-to-the-Premise, lightning-fast networks to provide 1-10 Gigabit internet service to tens of thousands of homes and businesses across the country that are currently unserved, underserved, and unhappily served.

Contacts

Highline Chief Marketing Officer:



Lynn Hall



678-770-0059



Lynn.Hall@highlinefast.com

Highline Director of Marketing:



Lea Burns



603-785-6804



Lea.Burns@highlinefast.com

Highline President & General Manager Midwest:



Bruce Moore



989-529-5152



Bruce.Moore@highlinefast.com