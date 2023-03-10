<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Highline Completes Construction to Over 13,500 Homes in the Upper Peninsula and Thumb Areas in Michigan

Business Wire

ESCANABA, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FiberInternet–Highline is pleased to announce that it has completed construction to over 13,500 Upper Peninsula and Thumb residential households. Highline is actively fulfilling its mission to address unserved, underserved and previously unhappily served residents. Highline has proven its ability to be great stewards of grant dollars by efficiently and effectively building fiber networks.

“We installed our first customer October 15, 2021. By September of 2023 we are targeting and completing construction to an additional 17,880 homes throughout Sanilac, Tuscola, St. Clair, Mackinac, Chippewa, Delta, Menominee, Dickinson, Iron and Gogebic counties,” said Bruce Moore, Highlines CEO-Midwest.

Highline’s symmetrical Gigabit Fiber to the Premise (FTTP) or Home (FTTH) service has been life-changing to customers. “I love my new high-speed internet. I run a home-based business and paid very high premiums for spotty service. Now, I can stream video and presentations for all of my clients without any interruptions in service. This will definitely impact my business for the better. Thank you, Highline!” Jean Hoeft, Gladstone, MI

“The internet is FAST. I’m not sure if I’ve ever seen internet this quick in my life yet. Absolutely incredible, really brought my house out of the stone-age. That fiber optic is something else! I appreciate your company’s professionalism and hope to keep Highline as my internet provider for years to come. THANK YOU HIGHLINE!” John Soper III, Escanaba, MI

“Our decision to build a fiber network enables our customers a future proof technology that has helped improve education, healthcare, and economic development for everyone, as well as made it easily accessible to work and school from home as needed,” said Moore. “Highline is enhancing the opportunity to live in rural areas of Michigan.”

Consumers and businesses can go to www.highlinefast.com to give us your names, addresses, and emails so that we may reach out to you as our construction is ongoing.

About Highline:

At Highline, we believe everyone should have access to the most reliable, fastest internet speed available – at a fair price, regardless of where you live and work. Highline’s owner ITC has been in business for more than 125 years, and over the last 25 years, Highline has built, owned, and operated fiber networks and currently serves the communication and internet needs for thousands of residents and businesses in Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska, and Texas. Highline works closely with communities to build state-of-the-art Fiber-to-the-Premise, lightning-fast Gigabit networks, and we are currently building 10 gigabit Fiber-to-the-Premise networks to provide 1-2 Gigabit internet service to homes and businesses across the country that are underserved by existing providers.

Contacts

Highline Chief Marketing Officer:

Lynn Hall

Telephone#: 678-770-0059

Email Address: Lynn.hall@highlinefast.com

Highline Director of Marketing:

Lea Burns

Telephone#: 603-785-6804

Email Address: Lea.Burns@highlinefast.com

Operations CEO:

Deb Rand

Telephone#: 603-472-9786

Email Address: Deb.rand@highlinefast.com

