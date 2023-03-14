Highline Celebrates First Customer with Lumberton and Silsbee, Texas!

LUMBERTON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FiberInternet–It was just a few short months ago that Highline announced the launch of lightning-fast Gigabit fiber internet service for the Lumberton and Silsbee area of Southeast Texas, and today shares the great milestone of activating its first customer. Highline celebrated alongside the Carpenter family, with the installation of the Carpenter’s multi-Gig whole home fiber internet service. Highline marked the event with true lively fanfare, including Tacos and Ice Cream for all area residents that wanted to come by to learn more and celebrate real Fiber High Speed Internet!





Highline has been busy in the community meeting with HOAs, door-tagging households and meeting with homeowners to share the Highline story! This week we completed a ribbon cutting at the Carpenters with the Lumberton chamber and Silsbee Bee, followed by a lively fiesta at the development center for our first neighborhoods to go live with service in Lumberton in The Height, River Birch and Silver Crest neighborhoods. Coming soon areas are Boardwalk and Cobblestone Terrace in Lumberton and then North 2nd, 4th and 5th streets in Silsbee!

Highline’s mission focuses on addressing households that are unserved, underserved and previously unhappily served and offering them real high-speed Internet. Lumberton and Silsbee communities are exactly the type of communities that Highline wants to make a difference to improve education, healthcare and economic development for everyone, as well as make it easy to work and school from home. Highline’s future-proofed and affordable fiber high-speed internet enhances the opportunity to live in Hardin county.

Highline partners with many towns, cities, and counties to bring Gigabit fiber internet to thousands of communities across the United States to close the digital divide. The internet and voice services provided by Highline have no hidden fees, no annual contracts, no throttled speeds and therefore each customer has unlimited data and unlimited streaming due to the gigabit fiber optics network Highline is deploying.

Highline prioritizes the customer experience and promotes the “Highline Way” of doing business, which entails connecting customers to a reliable high-speed network that ably fulfills all their internet-related needs and then backing that service with a dedicated, caring team of local, US-based customer-support specialists.

About Highline:

At Highline, we believe everyone should have access to the most reliable, fastest internet service at a fair price, regardless of where you live and work. Highline’s heritage companies have been in the telecommunications business for more than 126 years and have built, owned, and operated fiber networks for more than 27 years. Highline currently serves the communication and internet needs of residents and businesses in Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska and Texas. Highline is building 10G state-of-the-art, Fiber-to-the-Premise, lightning-fast networks to provide 1 and 2 Gigabit internet service to tens of thousands of homes and businesses across the country that are currently unserved, underserved and unhappily served.

