Highline Celebrates 2024 Construction Kick-off with Over 200 Attendees and 12 Sponsors

ESCANABA, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FiberInternet–Highline proudly hosted its 2024 Construction Kick-off event, marking the beginning of this year’s construction season. The event, held to recognize and thank the dedicated crews building the fiber network infrastructure, attracted over 200 attendees and was supported by 12 esteemed sponsors.


The celebration brought together industry leaders, partners, and vendors to honor the hard work and perseverance of the construction teams who brave adverse weather conditions to ensure high-speed internet access for rural and underserved communities. The event highlighted the vital role these teams play in expanding Highline’s network and connecting more homes and businesses to reliable, high-speed internet.

The 2024 Construction Kick-off event was generously sponsored by Utility Contracting, Calix, AEG, LeDuc Utility, Core TeleCom Systems, Vermeer, Netsync, AM Communication, Millennium, Meier’s Signs, Fox Marquette Chevrolet, and Splicers Inc. Highline extends its heartfelt thanks to these sponsors for their unwavering support and commitment to the success of the construction season.

Highline remains dedicated to enhancing digital connectivity in rural areas and looks forward to another successful and safe construction season, bringing high-speed fiber internet to more communities.

ABOUT HIGHLINE :

At Highline, we believe everyone should have access to the most reliable, fastest internet service at a fair price, regardless of where you live and work. Highline’s heritage companies have been in the telecommunications business for more than 126 years and have built, owned, and operated fiber networks for more than 27 years. Highline currently serves the communication and internet needs of residents and businesses in Michigan, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska and Texas. Highline is building 10G state-of-the-art, Fiber-to-the-Premise, lightning-fast networks to provide 1-10 Gigabit internet service to tens of thousands of homes and businesses across the country that are currently unserved, underserved and unhappily served.

