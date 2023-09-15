Highline Celebrated the Completion of Construction in the Thumb

Highline Hosts Representatives from the White House, NTIA, NTCA,



US Senator Gary Peters and MIHI Office

SANDUSKY, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FiberInternet—Highline, a leading provider of gigabit high-speed internet services, hosted a celebration event on Thursday, September 7, in Sandusky, MI, for the recent completion of construction to the obligated Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) homes and businesses in Michigan’s Thumb region. Highline hosted the milestone event with the community and several honored guests from the White House, NTCA-The Rural Broadband Association, Senator Gary Peters’ office, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) and the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office (MiHi).









Highline now offers gigabit fiber internet service to over 8,000 homes in Sanilac, Tuscola, Lapeer and St. Clair counties. “Highline’s state-of-the-art 823-mile fiber optic network was built with a combination of private investment backed by ITC Capital Partners and the FCC’s RDOF grant program. While representing fourteen percent of Highline’s total RDOF location commitment, Highline was able to complete this geographic portion of the network in two years rather than by the end of 2027,” said Highline’s Bruce Moore, President and General Manager – Midwest.

The Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) is a program established by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Its goal is to bridge the digital divide and expand broadband internet access in rural areas. The RDOF aims to bring fixed broadband and voice services to millions of unserved households and businesses in rural America. The funds are allocated through a competitive auction process. Internet service providers (ISPs) bid to receive funding to deploy broadband infrastructure in eligible areas. The milestone event included remarks by Will McIntee, Senior Advisor of Public Engagement at the White House; Shirley Bloomfield, CEO of NTCA; Jennifer Swift, Regional Director for Senator Gary Peters’ office; Jessica Randall, representing MiHi; and Cam Lanier, Chairman of the Board of ITC Capital Partners.

During the celebratory event, Highline completed a fiber internet connection to a nearby customer for a School teacher now able to move back home now that there is a real internet connection. “Seeing firsthand. how this connection provides opportunity at home in our rural communities was incredible,” said Will McIntee, Senior Advisor for Public Engagement at the White House. “That is why President Biden believes so strongly in delivering reliable and affordable high-speed internet for all, and projects like this are an example of that.”

Jennifer Swift presented a Senatorial Congratulation Certificate from U.S. Senator Gary Peter’s office. Jessica Randall shared congratulatory remarks for Michigan’s broadband office, MiHi. Shirley Bloomfield of NTCA presented a Smart Rural Community Award to the Argyl Township.

Highline’s mission is focused on delivering reliable service with superior customer care while providing access to advanced technology that helps drive economic development within their communities.

ABOUT HIGHLINE:

Highline’s mission – To provide an exceptional internet experience empowering our customer to work, play and thrive in a connected world. We believe everyone should have access to the most reliable, fastest internet service at a fair price, regardless of where you live and work. Highline’s heritage companies have been in the telecommunications business for more than 126 years and have built, owned, and operated fiber networks for more than 27 years. Highline currently serves the communication and internet needs of residents and businesses in Michigan, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska and Texas. Highline is building 10G state-of-the-art, Fiber-to-the-Premise, lightning-fast networks to provide Gigabit internet service to tens of thousands of homes and businesses across the country that are currently unserved, underserved and unhappily served.

ABOUT ITC CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC:

ITC Capital Partners was formed based upon the successful investment history of the ITC Holding Company, LLC which was founded in 1896. ITC Capital Partners, LLC invests in entrepreneurs whose ideas and values are consistent with those of our founders. We partner with innovative leaders with unique ideas, strong management teams and demonstrate ability to assist us in achieving our strategic goal of a minimum long-term return to our shareholders. Our success results from a well-defined strategic vision combined with informed analysis and experienced management. Providing equity investments and professional management from within our own family of investors, ITC Capital Partners has a solid, proven track record and a bright future.

ABOUT THE WHITE HOUSE OFFICE OF PUBLIC ENGAGEMENT:

With a focus on making the White House inclusive and accessible to its citizens, the Office of Public Engagement is responsible for creating and coordinating direct dialogue between the Biden-Harris administration and the diverse American public. The Office of Public Engagement works at the local, state, and national levels to ensure community leaders, diverse perspectives, and new voices all have the opportunity to inform the work of the President. Creating and maintaining a two-way dialogue between the administration and communities across the nation ensures that voices are heard and that concerns can be translated into action across the administration.

ABOUT NTCA:

The Rural Broadband Association is building a better broadband future for rural America. Proudly representing more than 850 independent, family-owned and community-based telecommunications companies, NTCA helps members build and deliver broadband connectivity and operate essential services in rural and small-town communities across the U.S.

ABOUT NTIA:

The Executive Branch agency that is principally responsible for advising the President on telecommunications and information policy issues. NTIA’s programs and policymaking focus largely on expanding broadband Internet access and adoption in America, expanding the use of spectrum by all users, and ensuring that the Internet remains an engine for continued innovation and economic growth.

ABOUT MICHIGAN HIGH-SPEED INTERNET OFFICE:

Access to affordable high-speed internet has become a necessity in our professional, personal, and social lives. People who lack connectivity miss out on online learning, healthcare, and economic opportunities. The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office (MIHI) is working to create a more digitally equitable Michigan where everyone can leverage technology to improve their quality of life.

