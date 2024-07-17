Highline Announces Acquisition of IMS, the Liberty, Texas-based Internet Provider

LIBERTY, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FiberInternet–Highline is pleased to announce the acquisition of IMS, which marks a significant milestone in Highline’s mission to deliver real high-speed internet services and expand its geographical footprint. Highline is excited to combine forces with IMS, a company renowned for its exceptional customer service. This acquisition not only strengthens Highline’s service capabilities in Texas, but also reinforces our commitment to enhancing the quality of life for communities by ensuring seamless connectivity.





Randy Meche, CEO and founder of IMS, has the entrepreneurial approach that aligns perfectly with Highline’s customer-first culture. “By integrating IMS’s local expertise and customer-centric values, Highline aims to create a synergy that will continue to elevate the standards of service and foster a deeper connection with our communities and our customers,” stated Rob Mills, CEO of Highline.

Highline’s mission has always been to provide an exceptional Internet experience, empowering our customers to work, play and thrive in a connected world. The combination of talent within IMS and Highline allows us to expand our reach across Southeast Texas. Together we are poised to bring High-Speed Internet to underserved areas, ensuring that every household and business can benefit from our broadband Fiber solutions.

Highline welcomes the IMS group into the Highline Texas Team under the leadership of Scott Borel, VP Highline South Region TX | GA | KS.

ABOUT HIGHLINE:

At Highline, we believe everyone should have access to the most reliable, fastest internet service at a fair price, regardless of where you live and work. Highline’s heritage companies have been in the telecommunications business for more than 126 years and have built, owned, and operated fiber networks for more than 27 years. Highline currently serves the communication and internet needs of residents and businesses in Michigan, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska and Texas. Highline is building 10G state-of-the-art, Fiber-to-the-Premise, lightning-fast networks to provide 1-10 Gigabit internet service to tens of thousands of homes and businesses across the country that are currently unserved, underserved and unhappily served.

Contacts

Highline Chief Marketing Officer:



Lynn Hall



678-770-0059



Lynn.Hall@highlinefast.com

Highline Director of Marketing:



Lea Burns



603-785-6804



Lea.Burns@highlinefast.com

Highline VP South Region:



Scott Borel



409-659-0762



Scott.Borel@highlinefast.com