Highlights Now Available for AM Best’s Webinar on How Insurers Are Tackling the Evolving Cyber Risk Landscape

OLDWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viewers can now access highlights from AM Best’s “How Insurers Are Tackling the Evolving Cyber Risk Landscape” Webinar, sponsored by Munich Re.
In this video-based interactive presentation, cyber risk experts address predicting, preventing and responding to threats in an effort to maintain a resilient and sustainable cyber insurance market.
The webinar was compiled into the following stand-alone segments:
- What to Know About Today’s Cyber Risks
- Current Trends in Cyber Risk
- How to Stay Abreast of Cyber Threats and Vulnerabilities
- The Significance of Pre-Breach Management
- Metrics and Factors Underwriters Consider When Assessing Cyber Risk
- Inside a Recent Cyber Threat
- Has Paying Ransomware Become a Business Cost?
- Preventing Cyber Threats
- In the Cyber Battle, Both Sides Are Using AI
- How Brokers and Carriers Coordinate on Cyber Coverage
- How Clients Can Gauge Their Cyber Risk
- The Tail of Cyber Risk
- The Importance of Data Transparency
- Cyber Risk and Insurance Rates
Panelists include:
- Miguel Canals, senior vice president, senior cyber underwriter, Munich Re U.S.;
- Maria Long, assistant vice president, cyber underwriter risk management, Munich Re Specialty Insurance; and
- Violet Sullivan, assistant vice president, cyber solutions group, Crum & Forster.
The complete video replay for this event is available to view here.
AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.
Copyright © 2024 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Contacts
Lee McDonald
Senior Vice President, Publication & News Services
+1 908 882 2102
lee.mcdonald@ambest.com