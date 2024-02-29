Higher Logic Vanilla Prepares for Next Growth Phase with New Features and Leadership Team Expansion

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#higherlogic—Higher Logic, the industry-leading community engagement company, announced new features in its Higher Logic Vanilla platform, and welcomed Megan Langley to the executive team as Vice President of Marketing.





The platform’s latest enhancements are designed to simplify community management, increase member engagement, and show the positive impact of community on business. With these updates, Higher Logic Vanilla customers can:

Deliver personalized email digests designed to keep members engaged with relevant posts.

Make it easy for members to join events promoted within the community using Zoom’s one-click registration.

Create cohesive communities with customizable category and sub-community pages.

In addition, the platform is set to launch new AI and automation capabilities in the coming months, including:

AI Live Charting to instantly transform community data into intuitive charts.

Real-time sentiment analysis tools to track the mood and trends within the community.

Automated workflows to simplify the daily management of community engagement and operations.

New integrations, such as JIRA for automatic issue escalation and connectors for Salesforce and Skilljar to enrich federated searches.

“We’re integrating AI and machine learning into our platform with a clear purpose: make every conversation and interaction count,” said Matt Crouse, director of software development, Higher Logic. “That’s the future we’re excited to be a part of.”

Higher Logic Vanilla Prepares for Next Growth Phase

Higher Logic Vanilla is poised for its next phase of growth as it strengthens its strategic direction and go-to-market plan. This exciting development is highlighted by the recent appointment of Megan Langley as Vice President of Marketing.

Megan is an accomplished marketing executive with over 15 years of experience in SaaS organizations. Skilled in developing marketing programs and teams from the ground up, Megan’s agile leadership and data-first mentality have driven success at companies including Vocus, StraighterLine, Laureate, and ChurnZero.

“Since returning to Higher Logic, my priority has been to grow our company in ways that are smart, sustainable, and true to our core values,” said Rob Wenger, CEO, Higher Logic. “Bringing Megan on board is a big part of that plan. She’s proven herself in scaling SaaS companies and integrating a customer-centric approach into every facet of marketing strategy. I can’t wait to see how she’s going to help shape the future of our business.”

