Higher Logic Releases New AI Features

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Higher Logic, the leading online community platform provider, announced today the launch of three new AI-enabled tools. These features, AI Assistant, AI Suggested Tags, and Bulk Upload with AI, currently in beta, will be bundled into the existing Higher Logic Thrive, online community and marketing automation product suites, allowing customers to automate workflows and recognize value from AI technology in one integrated experience.

“Our new AI features are yet another example of Higher Logic’s commitment to innovation and creating a best-in-class customer experience,” said Rob Wenger, CEO and co-founder of Higher Logic. “This is the first of many AI innovations we will bring to market over the coming months and years, and we can’t wait to see how our customers adopt these technologies to deepen relationships and further their missions.”

Higher Logic’s new AI features will enable organizations to save time, improve outcomes, and further personalize each member and customer experience. Specifically, these features empower Higher Logic customers in the following ways:

AI Assistant: Craft marketing emails with AI or use AI to refresh an existing email draft to achieve goals faster.



AI Suggested Tags: Get AI-recommended tags to add structure to communities and increase community content discoverability.



Bulk Upload with AI: Upload hundreds or thousands of documents at once and organize individual entries in the community library using AI to generate titles and descriptions, enabling easy launch of new communities or the addition of resources from a recent event.

There are no additional costs to utilize these features. To learn more about Higher Logic’s AI solutions and how to activate them, visit www.higherlogic.com/ai.

About Higher Logic

Higher Logic, the industry-leading, human-focused engagement platform, delivers powerful online communities and communication tools to engage members and customers at every stage of their journey. Higher Logic provides a robust engagement platform and strategic services with over a decade of experience in building personalized and scalable community engagement programs. We serve more than 3,000 customers, representing over 350,000 online communities with greater than 200 million users in more than 40 countries worldwide. For more information, visit higherlogic.com.

