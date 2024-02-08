Home Business Wire Higher Logic Releases its 2023 Association Email Benchmark Report
Business Wire

Higher Logic Releases its 2023 Association Email Benchmark Report

di Business Wire

Annual report summarizes email marketing metrics from 2 billion emails sent by associations in 2022 and 2023

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#higherlogicthriveHigher Logic, the industry-leading, human-focused engagement platform, announces the release of its 2023 Higher Logic Thrive Association Email Benchmark Report. The annual report summarizes email marketing metrics from approximately 1,500 organizations and nearly 2 billion emails sent in 2022 and 2023, specifically by associations located in the United States, Australia and Canada.


With new email requirements and data privacy regulations, the email marketing landscape continues to shift. By publishing this report, our goal is to provide association marketers with a valuable resource that allows them to evaluate their current email marketing program, so they can improve their email communication effectiveness moving forward,” states Rob Wenger, co-founder and CEO of Higher Logic.

Key insights from the 2023 Association Email Benchmark Report include:

  • Higher Logic customers continue to see an above industry standard deliverability rate with an average of 98.6%.
  • Average open rates increased from 34.4% in 2022 to 38.18% in 2023 – a metric likely due to residual effects of Apple Mail Privacy Protection features.
  • The day of the week with the highest average click rate in 2023 was Wednesday.
  • Messages sent as part of automated marketing campaigns had higher open and click rates than individual email sends.
  • Messages sent with dynamic content (I.e., content targeted to the recipient’s interest) had higher open and click rates.
  • Messages sent to segmented lists have lower unsubscribe rates.

In addition to exploring average email metrics and influencing factors, the 2023 Association Email Benchmark Report explores current trends such as new email requirements from Google (Gmail) and Yahoo (Yahoo Mail), data privacy regulations passing across the US and AI.

To download the complete report, visit HigherLogic.com.

ABOUT HIGHER LOGIC

Higher Logic, the industry-leading, human-focused engagement platform, delivers powerful online communities and communication tools to engage members and customers at every stage of their journey. Higher Logic provides a robust engagement platform and strategic services with over a decade of experience in building personalized and scalable community engagement programs. We serve more than 3,000 customers, representing over 350,000 online communities with greater than 200 million users in more than 40 countries worldwide. For more information, visit higherlogic.com.

Contacts

Laura Craft

Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications & PR

lcraft@higherlogic.com

Articoli correlati

altafiber continues geographic expansion with new fiber builds to 27,000 Ohio addresses in Centerville, Washington Township, and Kettering

Business Wire Business Wire -
CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--altafiber is excited to announce the deployment of its cutting-edge 10-Gig XGS-PON fiber network to approximately 27,000 addresses...
Continua a leggere

Streaming Video Technology Alliance Announces Recipients of Seventh Annual Membership Grant Program

Business Wire Business Wire -
Streaming Tech Week in Denver to Feature Three Industry Events: ACM Mile High Video; SEGMENTS:2024; and SVTA Q1 Member MeetingFREMONT,...
Continua a leggere

Streaming Video Technology Alliance Announces Recipients of Seventh Annual Membership Grant Program

Business Wire Business Wire -
Streaming Tech Week in Denver to Feature Three Industry Events: ACM Mile High Video; SEGMENTS:2024; and SVTA Q1 Member MeetingFREMONT,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php