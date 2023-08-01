Higher Logic Board of Directors Appoints Company Co-Founder Rob Wenger as CEO

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#higherlogic—Higher Logic, the industry-leading, human-focused community engagement platform, today announced Rob Wenger as its next Chief Executive Officer. Wenger, who co-founded Higher Logic in 2007, spent more than a decade leading the Company as its first CEO. He is returning to the position as the strategic opportunity for the business shifts to product innovation and strategic partnerships to accelerate growth and become the mission critical solution for the industry. Wenger will succeed Kevin Boyce who is stepping down from the CEO position and will transition out of the business by year-end.





Wenger is re-joining Higher Logic after a series of entrepreneurial leadership roles including Founder and CEO of Cloud Generation, Chief Product Officer & Executive Chairman of Association Analytics, and Director at Higher Logic. Wenger’s expertise and success in innovation and industry partnerships for associations, non-profits and businesses is well aligned with the Company’s go-forward initiatives.

“We thank Kevin Boyce for his service and commitment to Higher Logic, navigating the Company through a transformative time, including the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic, consolidation of multiple acquired brands that spanned global customers and employees as well as establishing a business with a strategic plan and management team with operational excellence,” said Bob Nye, General Partner at JMI Equity and Director at Higher Logic. “In conjunction with Kevin and Rob, the Board has concluded that the Company is embarking on a journey to unify and lead the markets they serve with innovative solutions and partnerships and one that Rob is uniquely positioned to lead.”

“Integrating multiple acquired businesses under the Higher Logic brand and building a management team for the last five years has been a highly rewarding experience,” said Boyce. “Rob is a visionary builder who deeply understands community and the customers we serve. I am confident in his leadership and the Company’s future and look forward to a seamless leadership transition.”

“There is no better time to re-join Higher Logic,” said Wenger. “Having founded and built multiple businesses, I am incredibly appreciative of the business expertise and operations that Kevin has developed that enables this business to scale. Combining this capability with Higher Logic’s undeniable expertise and industry vision, we are poised to become the sole provider of solutions that create unprecedented value for our association, non-profit and business customers and begin our next phase of growth.”

ABOUT HIGHER LOGIC

Higher Logic, the industry-leading, human-focused engagement platform, delivers powerful online communities and communication tools to engage members and customers at every stage of their journey. Higher Logic provides a robust engagement platform and strategic services with over a decade of experience in building personalized and scalable community engagement programs. We serve more than 3,000 customers, representing over 350,000 online communities with greater than 200 million users in more than 40 countries worldwide. For more information, visit higherlogic.com.

ABOUT JMI EQUITY

JMI Equity is a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies. For over three decades, JMI has partnered with exceptional founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams at high-growth software companies to provide flexible capital, industry expertise, and operational support to build businesses of enduring value. To date, JMI has invested in over 180 software businesses in North America and Europe and completed over 115 exits. Today, the Firm’s portfolio of industry-leading cloud software companies represents $8 billion in combined revenue, $65 billion in aggregate enterprise value, and over 34,000 jobs. For more information, visit jmi.com.

