HighByte Launches API Builder for Industrial Data

Industrial software company announces HighByte Intelligence Hub version 4.1, transforming data services and accelerating DataOps for highly regulated markets

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HighByte®, an industrial software company, today announced the release of HighByte Intelligence Hub version 4.1 with Callable Pipelines, enabling users to build custom APIs for their operations and industrial data sources. Callable Pipelines, together with the REST Data Server, functionally serve as an “Industrial Data API Builder” that allows users to build custom API endpoints to interact with industrial data. In addition to Pipelines enhancements, version 4.1 delivers native integration with Aspen InfoPlus.21, support for the new Amazon S3 Tables service, granular audit logging for regulated industries, and seamless event capture from file-based data sources.

“ The API Builder is essential for industrial companies who are ready to make their Edge AI strategy a reality,” said Aron Semle, Chief Technology Officer at HighByte. “ The ability to quickly prototype endpoints and contextualize industrial data for large language models is the key to plant floor operators receiving query results they can trust and act upon. This is a big step forward.”

HighByte Intelligence Hub is an Industrial DataOps solution that contextualizes and standardizes industrial data from diverse sources at the edge to help bridge the gap between OT and IT systems, networks, and teams. HighByte leads the evolving Industrial DataOps market with the most complete solution to optimize the orchestration of usable industrial data across the enterprise. Highly regulated industries like life sciences and oil & gas have become the company’s fastest growing markets in the last twelve months.

Deep Digital Solutions Group has witnessed firsthand the growing demand for scalable, secure, and compliant data infrastructure in the life sciences industry.

“ The latest release of HighByte Intelligence Hub directly addresses these critical needs, reinforcing its role as a key enabler of manufacturing intelligence, real time data driven decision making, and the enhancement of existing data systems,” said, Paul Power, Chief Executive Officer at Deep Digital Solutions Group. “ By prioritizing audit trails, MES connectivity, historian integration, and security enhancements, HighByte empowers life sciences manufacturers to standardize and scale their data architectures more effectively. With a strong commitment to compliance, interoperability, and operational efficiency, this release ensures that pharmaceutical and biotech companies can meet the strictest regulatory and industry requirements while advancing their digital transformation efforts.”

The latest release also introduces Pipeline Debug, allowing users to test and troubleshoot individual pipeline stages without impacting the pipeline connected systems. Furthermore, the File connector has received major enhancements, including support for directory reads, SFTP, and character set decoding. The File connector is complemented with a set of new Pipeline stages to parse and write different file formats and extract and process file metadata. Together, the File connector and Pipelines create a holistic and seamless approach to advanced file processing for industry.

HighByte Intelligence Hub version 4.1 is now commercially available. All new features and capabilities introduced in version 4.1 are included in standard pricing. Please contact HighByte or an authorized distributor to request a trial or purchase a subscription license.

About HighByte

HighByte is an industrial software company addressing the data architecture and integration challenges faced by global manufacturers as they digitally transform. HighByte Intelligence Hub, the company’s proven Industrial DataOps software, provides modeled, ready-to-use data to the Cloud using a codeless interface to speed integration time and accelerate analytics. Learn more at https://highbyte.com.

HighByte is a registered trademark of HighByte, Inc.

