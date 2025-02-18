High Side Technology Team Welcomes Andrew Pidduck as CGO/COO

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--High Side Technology is excited to announce the appointment of Andrew Pidduck as Chief Growth Officer/Chief Operations Officer. With over 25 years of Department of Defense experience, including nearly 20 years in acquisition and contract delivery, Pidduck brings leadership and expertise to his new role.

Pidduck joins HST after a successful career at Forward Slope, Inc., where he most recently served as President. Under his leadership, FSI achieved remarkable growth, including a 290% revenue increase during his tenure as Vice President. He managed some of FSI's largest software development and professional services prime contracts, demonstrating his ability to scale businesses and deliver outcomes.

“Andrew brings valuable insights, experience, and drive that aligns with and enhances our leadership portfolio,” said J. Terry Simpson, HST’s chief executive officer. “I’m excited to have him as a partner in leading HST’s growth and making a difference to our clients’ mission success.”

A Certified Six Sigma Black Belt from the American Society for Quality and ITIL V3-certified professional, Pidduck is an expert in process optimization and IT best practices. At HST, he will focus on scaling the company’s operations, building strategic partnerships, expanding market presence, and advancing HST’s offerings for the DoD and Intelligence Community, said Simpson.

“I have been fortunate to have known Terry for around 15 years so starting the discussion with someone I trust and like was a huge factor,” said Pidduck. “I joined my previous company when it was only about 15 employees and left as employee #2 when we were around 170 employees. I just love being able to do a bunch of different things, which is more typical in the small business environment.”

Pidduck’s appointment follows HST’s recent success in securing a position on the GSA OASIS+ Small Business Multiple Award Contract, demonstrating the company's commitment to delivering innovative solutions to government and defense clients.

“Terry has some great revenue goals for the next 10 years. It’s my job to help High Side meet and (ideally) exceed those goals,” said Pidduck. “We’ll start by implementing robust business development and bid/proposal process and expand the pipeline to drive growth. I’m also excited to support operational excellence to help ensure that High Side’s execution and delivery achieve customer satisfaction, leading to even more growth in the future.”

