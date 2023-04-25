<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire HiddenLayer Named “Most Innovative Startup” at RSA Conference 2023 Innovation Sandbox Contest
Business Wire

HiddenLayer Named “Most Innovative Startup” at RSA Conference 2023 Innovation Sandbox Contest

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RSACRSA Conference™, the world’s leading cybersecurity conferences and expositions, today announced that HiddenLayer is the winner of the annual RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest. Named “Most Innovative Startup,” HiddenLayer was selected by a panel of esteemed judges for helping enterprises safeguard the machine learning models behind their critical products with a comprehensive security platform. An AI application security company based out of Austin, Texas, its patent-pending solutions monitor machine learning algorithms for adversarial ML attack techniques.

In its 18th year, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest is the leading platform for startups to showcase groundbreaking technologies that have the potential to transform the cybersecurity industry. Since its inception, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest’s top 10 finalists have collectively seen more than 75 acquisitions and raised over $12.5 billion* in investments. Several winners have also become publicly traded companies. Previous winners include Imperva, Phantom, SECURITI.ai, Apiiro and most recently, Talon Cyber Security.

“It’s an incredible honor to receive this recognition from RSA Conference, an institution that so many people in our industry look to for thought leadership,” said Chris Sestito, Co-Founder & CEO, HiddenLayer. “In recognizing and addressing the cybersecurity problems of today in order to fight the battles for the foreseeable future, that validation means everything to us.”

“Startups play a vital role in the cybersecurity ecosystem and based on the entrepreneurial spirit and talent we saw on stage today, we can see that innovation is thriving in our industry,” said Dr. Hugh Thompson, RSA Conference Program Committee Chair. “Congratulations to all our finalists, and to our winner this year, HiddenLayer, which is addressing an incredibly important problem in cybersecurity. As stewards of the RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox contest, we plan on investing even more resources into this program and our efforts to nurture innovation as we look to the future.”

For more information regarding RSA Conference 2023, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco this week from April 24 – 27, visit our website at www.rsaconference.com/usa.

*most recent numbers according to Crunchbase

About RSA Conference

RSA Conference™ is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and have access to the experts, unbiased content and ideas that help enable individuals and companies advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams. Both in-person and online, RSAC brings the cybersecurity industry together and empowers the collective “we” to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in cybersecurity today. For the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry visit www.rsaconference.com. Where the world talks security.

Contacts

Ben Waring

Director, Global PR & Communications

RSA Conference

RSAConf@shiftcomm.com

Articoli correlati

New Relic Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Analyst Day

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Relic. (NYSE: NEWR), the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, announced it will report its financial...
Continua a leggere

QualTek Shares Business Update

Business Wire Business Wire -
BLUE BELL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(NASDAQ: QTEK)— QualTek Services Inc. (the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into a forbearance...
Continua a leggere

The Real Brokerage to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Tech Expo 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest growing publicly traded real estate...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

New Relic Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference...

Business Wire