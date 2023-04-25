HiddenLayer Named “Most Innovative Startup” at RSA Conference 2023 Innovation Sandbox Contest

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RSAC—RSA Conference™, the world’s leading cybersecurity conferences and expositions, today announced that HiddenLayer is the winner of the annual RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest. Named “Most Innovative Startup,” HiddenLayer was selected by a panel of esteemed judges for helping enterprises safeguard the machine learning models behind their critical products with a comprehensive security platform. An AI application security company based out of Austin, Texas, its patent-pending solutions monitor machine learning algorithms for adversarial ML attack techniques.

In its 18th year, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest is the leading platform for startups to showcase groundbreaking technologies that have the potential to transform the cybersecurity industry. Since its inception, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest’s top 10 finalists have collectively seen more than 75 acquisitions and raised over $12.5 billion* in investments. Several winners have also become publicly traded companies. Previous winners include Imperva, Phantom, SECURITI.ai, Apiiro and most recently, Talon Cyber Security.

“It’s an incredible honor to receive this recognition from RSA Conference, an institution that so many people in our industry look to for thought leadership,” said Chris Sestito, Co-Founder & CEO, HiddenLayer. “In recognizing and addressing the cybersecurity problems of today in order to fight the battles for the foreseeable future, that validation means everything to us.”

“Startups play a vital role in the cybersecurity ecosystem and based on the entrepreneurial spirit and talent we saw on stage today, we can see that innovation is thriving in our industry,” said Dr. Hugh Thompson, RSA Conference Program Committee Chair. “Congratulations to all our finalists, and to our winner this year, HiddenLayer, which is addressing an incredibly important problem in cybersecurity. As stewards of the RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox contest, we plan on investing even more resources into this program and our efforts to nurture innovation as we look to the future.”

For more information regarding RSA Conference 2023, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco this week from April 24 – 27, visit our website at www.rsaconference.com/usa.

*most recent numbers according to Crunchbase

