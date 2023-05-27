<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

Hicars Auto Union APP Undergoes a Comprehensive Upgrade, Offering Online Members a More Flexible User Experience

di Business Wire

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hicars Auto Union announces a comprehensive upgrade of its APP, bringing unprecedented opportunities to online users and the global market. This significant move will transform the user experience and make Hicars Auto Union’s business model more flexible, offering diversified commercial opportunities. With the ever-changing international market, Hicars Auto Union embraces innovation to tackle challenges and strives to drive global development.

As a leading global automotive advertising and marketing platform, Hicars Auto Union has been committed to providing integrated promotional solutions for automotive brands. Through innovation and excellent service, Hicars Auto Union has achieved remarkable success in the global market, establishing itself as an industry leader.

As an industry leader, Hicars Auto Union has formed partnerships with numerous brands and achieved significant milestones. Contracts with automotive brands are continuously evolving to adapt to market demands and changes. These achievements and partnerships provide a solid foundation for the new changes in Hicars Auto Union.

This upgrade will focus on the comprehensive upgrade of the APP and optimization of the rules for online user usage. The new user contracts will transition to short-term contracts with a cycle of 7 to 15 days, allowing online users to have greater flexibility in arranging their time. The content for each cycle will be adjusted according to the actual situation, enabling users to have personalized choices in different markets and needs.

This upgrade brings value to Hicars’ users and the global market. Online users will enjoy improved time flexibility, being able to choose APP functionalities based on their own time and interests, resulting in different experiences. For the global market, Hicars Auto Union’s innovative initiatives will provide brands with more precise promotional solutions, driving the development of the global automotive industry.

Hicars Auto Union firmly believes that the new model after the upgrade will further drive global development. In the future, the company will continue to focus on providing innovative integrated automotive advertising and marketing solutions, offering broader market opportunities for brands. Meanwhile, Hicars Auto Union will continuously optimize the platform, offering more features and opportunities to enhance user experience.

Contacts

SIMON DION

Website: www.hicars.cc
Email: support@hicars.cc

