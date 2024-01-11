Hi Auto Crowned “Innovator of the Year” for Pioneering Voice AI in Drive-Thrus

DAYTON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hi Auto, a trailblazing company in drive-thru voice AI technology, has been named “Innovator of the Year” at the Checkers & Rally’s annual convention. This prestigious accolade underscores Hi Auto’s pivotal role in transforming the quick service restaurant (QSR) industry with its advanced voice AI solution.









Roy Baharav, CEO of Hi Auto, expressed his enthusiasm for the growing partnership with Checkers & Rally’s, stating, “This recognition is a testament to our team’s relentless drive for innovation and excellence. Collaborating with Checkers & Rally’s, we are setting a new standard for the QSR experience by deploying our voice AI technology across their extensive national footprint. Our shared vision is to redefine efficiency and customer engagement in the drive-thru landscape.”

Hi Auto stands at the forefront of the QSR technology sector, with its voice AI technology now a cornerstone in over 400 locations across more than 20 states in the U.S., including a significant presence in Checkers and Rally’s franchises and corporate-owned restaurants.

Minh Le, Chief Information Officer at Checkers & Rally’s Restaurants, praised Hi Auto’s innovative streak: “Hi Auto’s drive-thru voice AI technology is not just innovative; it’s revolutionary. With advanced features such as bilingual English and Spanish capabilities to enhance inclusivity and cloned voices to enhance branding, Hi Auto is propelling our restaurants to new heights of customer interaction and service.”

Checkers & Rally’s, operating over 800 restaurants, celebrated a transformational year at their annual convention in Nashville. The event brought together more than 300 franchisees, vendors, and Restaurant Support Center employees to honor excellence and introduce new initiatives. Among dozens of vendors, Hi Auto stood out, securing its market-leading position with its proprietary natural language processing and high-accuracy voice recognition technologies, specifically tailored for QSRs

About Hi Auto

As a leader in the implementation of drive-thru voice AI ordering, Hi Auto is revolutionizing the QSR experience. Their cutting-edge technology optimizes order accuracy, boosts upselling, reduces wait times, and curtails labor costs. Known as America’s “Employee of the Month,” Hi Auto’s AI order taker is a significant innovation in the industry, now directly selling to restaurants, expanding both nationally and internationally. For more information, visit Hi.Auto.

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-through restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally’s® restaurants. With more than 800 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally’s is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally’s is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry’s most prestigious awards including: “#1 Most-Loved Fries” in 2021 and “#1 Most Craveable Fries” by Restaurant Business in 2019 and 2017; Best Franchise Deal and “Best Drive-Thru in America” by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the “Hot! Again” award from Nation’s Restaurant News; several “Most Innovative” awards from Franchise Update Media; and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500.

