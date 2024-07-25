HG Insights Publishes AI Partner 100, Providing Insights Into Individual Companies’ AI Maturity & Partnership Potential

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HG Insights, the provider of data-driven insights to 75% of tech companies in the Fortune 100, today announced the release of the AI Partner 100 — a ranking guide to help you understand which companies are ready to partner on Artificial Intelligence (AI) initiatives so you can get the support you need to capitalize on this high-growth market.





The AI Partner 100 report is HG Insights’ next step toward empowering customers to navigate advancements in AI and capitalize on emerging opportunities in this evolving market.

“Today, Artificial Intelligence dominates the conversation as companies navigate producing value through these solutions. Global technology vendors continue to pour billions of dollars, resources, and massive computing power into the AI market,” said Gary Cottrell, GM & CPO, HG Insights. “Navigating the rapidly evolving AI market is challenging. If you want to drive AI initiatives in your business, the AI Partner 100 will help you unlock valuable partnership opportunities in this fast-changing landscape.”

Pioneering Insights Into AI Markets

At HG Insights, AI has been a driver for over a decade—the Technology Intelligence leader has been innovating in AI for the past 13 years, currently has six patents pending, and has already been granted a patent for AI inventions. By using AI on a daily basis, HG has a wealth of insights into AI innovations, applications, and opportunities available in the market today.

Rankings on the AI Partner 100 are based on HG’s patent-pending AI Maturity Index, which includes insights from a specific company’s AI product adoption, the locations where adoption is detected, the strength of these detections, and the application of an Ideal Customer Profile of data-related product detections. This report is crucial for leaders to help identify companies whose technology stack indicates they’re ready to take the leap and capitalize on the wave of innovation in AI.

“The ability to focus your resources to drive only the most valuable and profitable partnerships is critical for any leader looking to establish a successful partner ecosystem and will ultimately deliver a competitive advantage and company growth. The AI Partner 100, built on the recent release of our Partner Intelligence product, contributes to business value by illustrating new opportunities to increase revenue, reduce costs, better manage risk, and enhance productivity,” said Rob Fox, CTO, HG Insights.

With the AI Partner 100, users have critical information to secure only the strongest partnership opportunities and drive revenue in this important market. Equipped with these insights into AI maturity, you can then leverage them to focus on the most valuable and profitable partnerships to create potential opportunities that align with your AI and partnership strategy.

As HG continues to innovate and push the limits of what’s possible with AI, we continue to empower our customers to do the same.

Additional HG Insights tools to help navigate AI markets:

The HG Insights AI Partner 100 is available now and builds on partner-centric solutions introduced with HG Insights Partner Intelligence, which allows you to identify organizations that make ideal partners to drive your business goals

Additionally, the HG Insights AI 1000 is also available here — a comprehensive report to help you understand the landscape of AI-forward companies

GenAI Navigator enables you to discover untapped potential by identifying companies signaling AI Maturity and generative AI intent as determined by HG’s patent-pending AI Maturity Index, learn more here

The GenAI Readiness Report: The Most AI-Mature Companies In 2024, HG’s inaugural AI market report, is available here

About HG Insights

HG Insights, the provider of data-driven insights to 75% of tech companies in the Fortune 100, is your go-to-market Technology Intelligence partner.

We use advanced insights into Technology Intelligence — on IT spend, technographics, cloud usage, intent signals, Functional Area Intelligence, and contract details — to provide global B2B companies with a better way to analyze markets and target prospects. Our customers achieve unprecedented results in their marketing and sales programs thanks to the indexing of billions of unstructured documents each day with insights into product adoption, usage, spend data, and more to build high-resolution maps of activity across an organization’s entire digital infrastructure to power business decisions with precision and confidence.

