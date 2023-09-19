HG Insights Position as Authority in Technology Intelligence Confirmed By G2 in Momentum Grid®

The Technology Intelligence Leader’s Growth is Validated by the World’s Largest Software Reviewer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HG Insights, the provider of go-to-market Technology Intelligence to 90% of tech companies in the Fortune 100, today announced its position in the top 25% of all Sales Intelligence providers on G2’s Fall 2023 Momentum Grid®. HG’s position is a testament to the company’s promising year-over-year growth, the momentum it brings into the market, and the trust customers place in HG’s data-driven insights.





The Momentum Grid identifies products that are on a high-growth trajectory based on user satisfaction scores, employee growth, and digital presence and provides benchmarks for product comparison and market trend analysis. Reserved for companies making consistent positive movement, HG’s inclusion on the Momentum Grid, in addition to regional, market size, and solution-specific grids, illustrates the company’s commitment to being a product-led organization.

“Over the past year, we have made substantial progress and have consistently delivered tangible value to our customers, impacting their bottom line,” said Elizabeth Cholawsky, CEO of HG Insights. “Our solutions are crucial to the success of our customers, giving them a competitive advantage. We are continually innovating the differentiated value that Technology Intelligence provides, and we are doing it again with Generative AI. HG Insights has been leveraging AI for the past thirteen years, with six patents pending. Building on this long history, we are developing solutions to help our customers capitalize on this wave of AI innovation.”

Year-Over-Year Growth Momentum

The reception of three new G2 badges adds to the existing four badges from G2 that HG Insights has already been awarded in 2023.

HG was also named on the Inc. 5000 America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies list — for the second year running. These badges are a result of the company’s strategic focus on new product innovations, market expansion, and ecosystem growth. HG has seen remarkable customer success with the launch of several market-leading products.

“Building upon the momentum of product launches that provide value to our customers — with the release of Platform V2, HG Salesforce Connector, Functional Area Intelligence, and the HG LinkedIn Connector — HG continues to expand on the insights available to go-to-market teams to unlock even greater opportunities. As we continue to innovate with Technology Intelligence, we look forward to empowering businesses with actionable insights,” said Robert Fox, CTO of HG Insights.

HG Award is Customer Validation

G2 scores products and vendors every quarter based on feedback from their user community as well as data gathered from online sources and social networks. Some examples of customer feedback include:

“The depth of knowledge provided by HG Insights is truly impressive. The platform offers comprehensive data and analysis, giving me a clear picture of technology adoption trends, market shifts, and even competitor activity. Armed with this information, I have been able to make well-informed business decisions, stay ahead of the curve, and remain competitive in a fast-paced industry.”

As well as earning two G2 badges, HG Insights’ position as a market leader in Technology Intelligence has been lauded across the industry. Some of the notable accolades received by the organization include:

Two years running on the Inc. 5000 list of “Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America,” and lauded as the “Best in Business,” and “Best SaaS Solution” by Inc.

Solution” by Recognized for “Happiest Employees,” “Best Company Compensation,” and “Best Company Perks & Benefits” by Comparably

Named one of the “Best Places to Work” by tech industry recruiting leader Built In

About HG Insights

HG Insights, the provider of data-driven insights to 90% of tech companies in the Fortune 100, is your go-to-market Technology Intelligence partner.

We use advanced insights into Technology Intelligence — on IT spend, technographics, cloud usage, intent signals, Functional Area Intelligence, and contract details — to provide global B2B companies with a better way to analyze markets and target prospects. Our customers achieve unprecedented results in their marketing and sales programs thanks to the indexing of billions of unstructured documents each day with insights into product adoption, usage, spend data, and more to build high-resolution maps of activity across an organization’s entire digital infrastructure to power business decisions with precision and confidence.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

