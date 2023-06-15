HG Insights is a Leader in G2 Summer 2023 Sales Intelligence and Marketing Account Intelligence Grid Reports

Go-To-Market Platform Recognized for its Best-in-class Sales and Marketing Account Intelligence Solutions

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HG Insights, the global provider of data-driven insights to 90% of Fortune 100® B2B tech companies, has been named a Leader on both the G2 Grid® for Sales Intelligence and the Grid for Marketing Account Intelligence by G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace.

Leader status is reserved for companies that score highly in both market presence and customer satisfaction. Powered by data-driven insights, HG’s solutions support Go-To-Market teams by delivering enhanced productivity via best-in-class technology, market, and account intelligence. HG achieving G2 Leader status is a result of the company’s strategic focus on new product innovations, market expansion, and ecosystem growth — and it represents the trust customers place in HG’s data-driven insights.

“Over the past year, we have significantly upgraded our product experience, delivering shorter time to value, greater ease of use, and more return on investment to our customers. This translates directly to the bottom line, which is especially important when every dollar invested is being scrutinized for maximum impact,” said Elizabeth Cholawsky, CEO of HG Insights. “We have seen increased usage of our product offerings, further validating the fact that our customers are seeing the benefits of our best-in-class Technology Intelligence.”

HG Insights achieved this recognition by receiving positive reviews on related questions from verified users, compared to similar products in the Sales Intelligence and Marketing Account Intelligence categories. The Summer 2023 Reports are based on G2’s unique algorithms, which calculate customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real-time, based on user reviews and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

The following customer reviews contributed to HG Insights category leadership across G2:

“HG is not just a data provider but with their high-quality staff they add a level of service that is unparalleled. They help us ideate and execute on our data-driven insights. They understand our business and our challenges, so the speed of delivery is excellent.” – Barry S., Enterprise client

“The customer success team are truly great partners helping to drive feature requests be it more data or more functionality in the user interface. I don’t find any downsides to using the solution.” – Gigi Gazelle U., Enterprise client

About HG Insights

HG Insights, global provider of data-driven insights to 90% of Fortune 100® B2B tech companies, is your Go-To-Market intelligence partner.

We use advanced insights into Technology Intelligence — on installations, spend, and contract details paired with cloud product usage, adoption, and spend — to provide B2B companies with a better way to analyze markets and target prospects. Our customers achieve unprecedented results in their marketing and sales programs thanks to the indexing of billions of unstructured documents each day to produce a detailed census of the technologies companies use to run their businesses.

HG Insights is a registered trademark and service mark for HG Insights, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

For more information, visit hginsights.com

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

