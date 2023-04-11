Hexure Names Jaylene Kunze as New Chief Financial Officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CFO–Hexure, a provider of sales and regulatory automation solutions for the life and annuity industry, today announced the appointment of Jaylene Kunze as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Kunze brings more than 20 years of experience in finance and accounting to Hexure and will be a key member of the executive leadership team. She will oversee Hexure’s finance organization. Brent Tuck, Hexure’s current CFO, will remain with the company moving into a new strategic financial role to allow him to spend more time with his family.

“Jaylene’s experience leading companies through times of growth combined with her leadership style made her a great fit for Hexure,” said Hexure CEO Laird Rixford. “We look forward to her impact as we continue to build solutions that power digital sales journeys for wealth management, insurance and financial services products.”

Kunze has previously served as CFO of Urbint, Uplight and Tendril. During her tenure at Tendril, she spearheaded the company’s acquisition of five companies that led to the formation of Uplight. She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Hillsdale College and is a certified public accountant. She is chair of the board of directors for non-profit A Precious Child and has been named to the Colorado Titan 100 list in 2022 and 2023.

“It is an exciting time to join team Hexure as we work to build digital sales solutions for the future,” Kunze said. “I’m looking forward to joining Laird and the rest of the leadership team on this growth journey.”

“I’m grateful for the support of Laird and the Hexure team as I move into my new role so I can improve my work and life balance,” said Tuck. “Jaylene will be a great asset to the team, and I’m excited to work with her as we at Hexure continue to drive toward our company vision.”

About Hexure

Founded in 1995, Hexure provides digital sales solutions to the insurance and financial services industry across various lines of life insurance, annuities, retirement, and wealth management products. Carriers and distributors use its solutions to build customer-centric sales experiences, accelerate submissions, reduce paper processes, meet regulatory requirements, and improve in-good-order sales. For more information visit hexure.com.

Contacts

Hexure

Kristin Wills | Marketing



marketing@hexure.com

719.442.6400